CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486
lora.rakowski@maryland.gov
Maryland Career & Technical Education (CTE) Students Excel at National Leadership and Skills Conference
59 Maryland Competitors Finish in National Top Ten
BALTIMORE (August 22, 2022) – Maryland’s SkillsUSA delegation brought home 15 medals from the 58th Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), recently held in Atlanta, Georgia. A team of the State’s most talented Career and Technical Education (CTE) high school students showcased their skills in 80 CTE competitions. Demonstrating exemplary CTE training and preparation, Maryland students challenged 5,100 other student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Maryland students competing in Graphic Communications, Graphic Imaging-Sublimation, Firefighting and Medical Assisting are among the best in the nation, returning with gold medals. Students also placed in several other areas. Silver medals were earned in the Job Interview, Telecommunications Cabling, and Principles of Engineering Technology competitions, and bronze medals were awarded to students competing in the Career Pathways Showcase, Community Action Project and Promotional Bulletin Board assessments.
SkillsUSA Maryland, a premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO), has a statewide membership of 3,200 high school students. Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences and events throughout the year.
The following students placed in the top 10 during the national competition:
SkillsUSA Maryland National Top Ten
2022 National Leadership and Skills Conference
Gold Medal – Graphic Communications
Julie Walsh: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
Gold Medal – Graphic Imaging-Sublimation
Ava Halsey: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
Gold Medal – Firefighting
Christopher McCann: Cecil County School of Technology – Cecil County
Gold Medal – Medical Assisting
Leyda Cadena: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
Silver Medal – Job Interview
Ashlynn Kidwell: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
Silver Medal – Telecommunications Cabling
Brianna Melton: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
Silver Medal – Principles of Engineering – Technology
Matthew Beck: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
Bronze Medal – Career Pathways – Business, Management and Technology
John Nelson, Eve Patel, Michael Smith: Washington Co. Technical High School – Washington County
Bronze Medal – Community Action Project
Chris Ryan, Alyssa Wieland: Severna Park High School – Anne Arundel County
Bronze Medal – Promotional Bulletin Board
Tressa Pennington, Sarah Toth, Amanda Warehime: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
4 th Place – Basic Healthcare Skills
Jordan Bunting: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
4 th Place – Engineering Technology Design
Lilia Burkes, Fiona Hall, Brianna Rourke: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center –
St. Mary’s County
4 th Place – Nail Care
Zulema Esparza Omela: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County
5 th Place – CNC Turning Specialist
Jonathan Lombardo: Parkside High School CTE – Wicomico County
5 th Place – Digital Cinema Production
Hanna Sobieck, Tess Vaccarino: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
5 th Place – Internetworking
Joseph Viands: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
5 th Place – Pin Design
Cheyenne Durso-Hendricks: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
6 th Place – American Spirit
Brianna Angelo, Jessica Beck, Miah Schwind: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
6 th Place – Information Technology Services
Camille Van Erp: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
7 th Place – Cyber Security
Ritwik Dobriyal, Adam Lederer: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County
7 th Place – Employment Application Process
Jacklyn Miller: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
7 th Place – Quiz Bowl
Sophia Carpentier, Ishaan Chada, Blythe McCammon, Kelsey Njembu, James Olmsted, Nehemiah Strawberry, Yusra Umer: North Point High School for STI – Charles County
8 th Place – CNC Milling Specialist
Andrew King: Parkside High School CTE – Wicomico County
8 th Place – Dental Assisting
Paris Hester: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
8 th Place – Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR)
Donald Haycraft: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
8 th Place – Masonry
Jack Mueller: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
9 th Place – Career Pathways – Industrial and Engineering Technology
Bradley Keriakos, Marshall Proctor, Seth Rape: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
9 th Place – Commercial sUAS Drone Demonstration
Teddy Bates, Bella Heckathorn: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
9 th Place – Early Childhood Education
Ava Lewis: Washington County Technical High School – Washington County
10 th Place – Computer Programming
Gabriel Alleyne: North Point High School for STI – Charles County
10 th Place – Emergency Medical Technician Demonstration
Jenna Alberton, Brittney Bean: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
10 th Place – Opening and Closing Ceremonies
Khyla Boodoo, Alyssa Coriano, Sydney Henson, Reilly Miller, Ty Miller, Chioma Mortanya, Mylia Phipps: Severna Park High School – Anne Arundel County
For more information about SkillsUSA, please contact Charles Wallace, Coordinator of Career Programs and Student Organizations, Division of Career and College Readiness, Maryland State Department of Education at charles.wallace@maryland.gov or 410-767-8872.
Additional information can be found on the official SkillsUSA Maryland website.
