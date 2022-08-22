Maryland Career & Technical Education (CTE) Students Excel at National Leadership and Skills Conference

August 22, 2022

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486

lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland Career & Technical Education (CTE) Students Excel at National Leadership and Skills Conference

59 Maryland Competitors Finish in National Top Ten

BALTIMORE (August 22, 2022) – Maryland’s SkillsUSA delegation brought home 15 medals from the 58th Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), recently held in Atlanta, Georgia. A team of the State’s most talented Career and Technical Education (CTE) high school students showcased their skills in 80 CTE competitions. Demonstrating exemplary CTE training and preparation, Maryland students challenged 5,100 other student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Maryland students competing in Graphic Communications, Graphic Imaging-Sublimation, Firefighting and Medical Assisting are among the best in the nation, returning with gold medals. Students also placed in several other areas. Silver medals were earned in the Job Interview, Telecommunications Cabling, and Principles of Engineering Technology competitions, and bronze medals were awarded to students competing in the Career Pathways Showcase, Community Action Project and Promotional Bulletin Board assessments.

SkillsUSA Maryland, a premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO), has a statewide membership of 3,200 high school students. Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences and events throughout the year.

The following students placed in the top 10 during the national competition:

SkillsUSA Maryland National Top Ten

2022 National Leadership and Skills Conference

Gold Medal – Graphic Communications

Julie Walsh: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

Gold Medal – Graphic Imaging-Sublimation

Ava Halsey: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

Gold Medal – Firefighting

Christopher McCann: Cecil County School of Technology – Cecil County

Gold Medal – Medical Assisting

Leyda Cadena: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

Silver Medal – Job Interview

Ashlynn Kidwell: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

Silver Medal – Telecommunications Cabling

Brianna Melton: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

Silver Medal – Principles of Engineering – Technology

Matthew Beck: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

Bronze Medal – Career Pathways – Business, Management and Technology

John Nelson, Eve Patel, Michael Smith: Washington Co. Technical High School – Washington County

Bronze Medal – Community Action Project

Chris Ryan, Alyssa Wieland: Severna Park High School – Anne Arundel County

Bronze Medal – Promotional Bulletin Board

Tressa Pennington, Sarah Toth, Amanda Warehime: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

4 th Place – Basic Healthcare Skills

Jordan Bunting: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

4 th Place – Engineering Technology Design

Lilia Burkes, Fiona Hall, Brianna Rourke: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center –

St. Mary’s County

4 th Place – Nail Care

Zulema Esparza Omela: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County

5 th Place – CNC Turning Specialist

Jonathan Lombardo: Parkside High School CTE – Wicomico County

5 th Place – Digital Cinema Production

Hanna Sobieck, Tess Vaccarino: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

5 th Place – Internetworking

Joseph Viands: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

5 th Place – Pin Design

Cheyenne Durso-Hendricks: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

6 th Place – American Spirit

Brianna Angelo, Jessica Beck, Miah Schwind: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

6 th Place – Information Technology Services

Camille Van Erp: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

7 th Place – Cyber Security

Ritwik Dobriyal, Adam Lederer: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County

7 th Place – Employment Application Process

Jacklyn Miller: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

7 th Place – Quiz Bowl

Sophia Carpentier, Ishaan Chada, Blythe McCammon, Kelsey Njembu, James Olmsted, Nehemiah Strawberry, Yusra Umer: North Point High School for STI – Charles County

8 th Place – CNC Milling Specialist

Andrew King: Parkside High School CTE – Wicomico County

8 th Place – Dental Assisting

Paris Hester: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

8 th Place – Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR)

Donald Haycraft: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

8 th Place – Masonry

Jack Mueller: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

9 th Place – Career Pathways – Industrial and Engineering Technology

Bradley Keriakos, Marshall Proctor, Seth Rape: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

9 th Place – Commercial sUAS Drone Demonstration

Teddy Bates, Bella Heckathorn: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

9 th Place – Early Childhood Education

Ava Lewis: Washington County Technical High School – Washington County

10 th Place – Computer Programming

Gabriel Alleyne: North Point High School for STI – Charles County

10 th Place – Emergency Medical Technician Demonstration

Jenna Alberton, Brittney Bean: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

10 th Place – Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Khyla Boodoo, Alyssa Coriano, Sydney Henson, Reilly Miller, Ty Miller, Chioma Mortanya, Mylia Phipps: Severna Park High School – Anne Arundel County

For more information about SkillsUSA, please contact Charles Wallace, Coordinator of Career Programs and Student Organizations, Division of Career and College Readiness, Maryland State Department of Education at charles.wallace@maryland.gov or 410-767-8872.

Additional information can be found on the official SkillsUSA Maryland website.

