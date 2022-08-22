Submit Release
Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Upcoming Departure of Dr. Anthony S. Fauci

Today, Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. announced he is stepping down in December 2022 from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as Chief Medical Advisor to the President.  U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement:

“This is a decision we all knew would eventually come but hoped never would. As HHS Secretary, I am privileged to know Dr. Fauci professionally and personally and deeply admire his decades of public service that have undoubtedly improved the health of millions of people globally. When I arrived at HHS, the world was one year into the COVID-19 pandemic. I quickly came to rely on Dr. Fauci’s wisdom and counsel in our response, and along with his scientific acumen, I treasure his ability to break down complex science in simple terms to the American people to save lives.

“His selfless passion to bring hope and healing to people fighting for their health knows no bounds. In fact, Dr. Fauci’s pioneering approach to tackle public health decades ago included a critical role in our nation’s domestic and international response to HIV/AIDS, ultimately helping create the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

“I will be sorry to see Dr. Fauci depart in December, but I wish him all the best in his future endeavors and look forward to witnessing his next chapter.”

