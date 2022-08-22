Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,361 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,645 in the last 365 days.

New York City Rockin Rollers and Former Tennis Professionals "The Raskins" to Purchase the Historic Port Washington Tennis Academy

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is announced The Raskins officially are purchasing the historic Port Washington Tennis Academy in Port Washington New York upon attorney general approval. The academy has been well known for producing some of the sport's greatest players in tennis history over the past 50 plus years. The Raskins currently known for their hit songs on the radio, were young tennis prodigies, and former graduates of the Port Washington Tennis Academy. They have continued a lifelong relationship with its former owners The Zausners and many of its staff members throughout the years. It has been noted a major priority for The Raskins was seeing this long-lived tradition and legacy continuing forward into the future.

The Raskins are excited to announce as well they have brought on the Sportime corporation and John McEnroe foundation to run and operate the academy. After meeting with John McEnroe and The Sportime team, they were convinced this was a perfect fit. The scholarship program will continue striving to help develop the sports next great champion as well as providing those less fortunate the opportunity to attend the academy. The Raskins and team will be modernizing the property throughout and look forward to a highly successful and bright tennis future pushing ahead.

For all info and inquiry for The Port Washington Tennis Academy go to:
www.ThePWTA.com or call 516-883-6425

Media Contact:
Gavin Davis
310-702-3840
342983@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-city-rockin-rollers-and-former-tennis-professionals-the-raskins-to-purchase-the-historic-port-washington-tennis-academy-301609522.html

SOURCE The Raskins

You just read:

New York City Rockin Rollers and Former Tennis Professionals "The Raskins" to Purchase the Historic Port Washington Tennis Academy

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.