New York City Rockin Rollers and Former Tennis Professionals "The Raskins" to Purchase the Historic Port Washington Tennis Academy

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is announced The Raskins officially are purchasing the historic Port Washington Tennis Academy in Port Washington New York upon attorney general approval. The academy has been well known for producing some of the sport's greatest players in tennis history over the past 50 plus years. The Raskins currently known for their hit songs on the radio, were young tennis prodigies, and former graduates of the Port Washington Tennis Academy. They have continued a lifelong relationship with its former owners The Zausners and many of its staff members throughout the years. It has been noted a major priority for The Raskins was seeing this long-lived tradition and legacy continuing forward into the future.

The Raskins are excited to announce as well they have brought on the Sportime corporation and John McEnroe foundation to run and operate the academy. After meeting with John McEnroe and The Sportime team, they were convinced this was a perfect fit. The scholarship program will continue striving to help develop the sports next great champion as well as providing those less fortunate the opportunity to attend the academy. The Raskins and team will be modernizing the property throughout and look forward to a highly successful and bright tennis future pushing ahead.

