The America Project Sponsoring Georgia 2020 Election Lawsuits

The America Project, created by Overstock.com founder Patrick Byrne and General Michael Flynn, will be sponsoring upcoming lawsuits from Voters Organized for Trusted Elections in Georgia relating to the fraud that occurred during the 2020 election. TAP is a 501c4 non-profit dedicated to improving election integrity in the United States and rooting out voter fraud.

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia residents upset about the election fraud that occurred during the 2020 elections are taking the next step to identifying those involved in weakening election integrity and voter fraud in 2020. Numerous independent watchdog groups and citizen led investigations have already determined a myriad of fraudulent voting activity or shortfalls in election integrity, but lawsuits from Voters Organized for Trusted Elections in Georgia, sponsored by The America Project, could provide even more details to help uncover the who, what, where, when, and why.

VoterGA is currently involved in several lawsuits regarding the voting machines used in the 2020 elections, the shortcomings of Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, and several other key points of concern for any Georgia resident who wants honest and fair elections leading into the 2022 midterm elections.

TAP's Joe Flynn has been monitoring the VoterGA legal efforts over the past few months and is excited to become more involved as the cases progress.

"We have a lot on the board right now and it is crucial that VoterGA has the resources, infrastructure, and legal team necessary to get down to the bottom of what really happened in 2020. The America Project is honored to provide our support, both financially and with our ground army of volunteers," explained Flynn.

Garland Favorito, the founder of VoterGA, welcomes the support from TAP.

"This is a team effort for the betterment, security, and streamlining of the elections process in Georgia. There is still a lot left to uncover, a lot more players to be unmasked, a lot more accountability needed before we can feel secure in future elections. Stomping out fraud, improving the integrity of our elections, and eliminating voter fraud is something that will benefit every Georgia resident. We cannot allow any more time to pass and demand immediate action from our elected representatives, elected officials, political leaders," said Favorito.

For more information regarding the VoterGA lawsuits, or to request further comment and schedule interviews, please contact Kristin Davis at 342429@email4pr.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-america-project-sponsoring-georgia-2020-election-lawsuits-301608970.html

SOURCE The America Project