Roam the Wild Paradise of Africa in Style - Custom-Designed Safaris from Ecotourism Experts: Wilderness Zone Safaris

Premium safari company welcomes back guests with personalized, luxurious journeys in eight countries, with a portion of the proceeds supporting community development via Kinengo (Kenya) Initiative.

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilderness Zones Safaris (WZS – http://wildernesszones.co.ke/ ) happily announced that despite the global tourism halt of 2020, signs of tourist optimism were improving, with many guests now booking tours for the wild and wonderful beauty of Kenya and other iconic African destinations. Helmed by James Maka Nzioka – a professional guide since 1992 – WZS provides unforgettable custom-made journeys and experiences in Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Botswana, and South Africa. Nzioka has worked with some of the world's premier safari companies, leaving him uniquely suited to welcome travelers to Africa with completely customized journeys that make lifetime memories.

"Though every trip is unique, we always work to give our guests one important feeling," said Nzioka. "We want them to feel like they've bonded with their tour-guide hosts. It is a huge honor for guests to share their experiences with us, and for us to share our villages, homes, and countryside with them. We want to provide a true picture of African countries and give our visitors a taste of Africa's warm tradition of hospitality."

Wilderness Zones: Custom-Planned Safaris in Eastern Africa

"I design a custom itinerary for every single tour," said Nzioka. "Each trip is planned solely for the family or group that booked through SmartBird World Travel/SB World Luxe Travel (https://www.sbworldtravel.com), a USA based travel agency or Wilderness Zone's concierge-style service. That means you're never traveling with strangers on these tours. And you get to create cherished personal memories while leaving something good behind in the communities you visit. For every guest, I donate $150 to the Kinengo Initiative: a charity that gives back to local villages with programs that promote education and reduce water-borne diseases. Your trip helps the communities you visit."

Some of the locations visited by WZS include:

Amboseli National Park: In southern Kenya close to the border of Tanzania; known for its free ranging large elephant herds and spectacular views of Mount Kilimanjaro, across the border in Tanzania.

Zanzibar Beach: With some of the best beaches in the world, boasting coconut palms and powder-soft coral sands washed by shimmering clear seas, Zanzibar beaches are paradise – scattered with picturesque fishing villages where people live a simpler way of life virtually unchanged over the years.

Serengeti National Park: A Tanzanian national park in the Serengeti ecosystem in the Mara and Simiyu regions; famous for its annual migration of over 1.5 million white-bearded (or brindled) wildebeest and 250,000 zebras, along with numerous Nile crocodiles and honey badgers.

Ngorongoro Crater: The famous Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) is a protected World Heritage Site located 110 miles west of Arusha in the Crater Highlands area of Tanzania.

Mount Kenya Climbing: An extinct volcano and the second-highest peak in Africa after Kilimanjaro, Mount Kenya's forest-covered slopes include a variety of habitats ranging from higher forests, bamboo, alpine moorlands, glaciers, tarns, and glacial moraines.

Other Kenya Destinations: With some of the world's most renowned game parks teeming with wildlife, like Masai Mara, Kenya is a must-visit for any wildlife lover.

For more information on the destinations, stunning photography, and how to plan a customized tour, please visit WZS online.

About Wilderness Zones Safaris

Wilderness Zones Safaris is a luxury safari organizer for safe ecotourism in Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Madagascar, and other African destinations. From photographic and ornithological safaris, family adventures, primate and wildlife safaris, cultural tours, beaches, and philanthropic tours, the experts at Wilderness Zone Safari guide their guests in an adventure across the land – all from the safety of permanent tented camps, fully serviced mobile camps, and hotels. And guests can always choose to go off-road – seeing the natural wonder of Africa in style.

Providing epic safaris to Africa's premier locations, Wilderness Zones Safaris brings the wild continent up-close and personal. With fantastic opportunities to see wildlife on foot, on horseback, or from the safety and luxury of well-maintained 4WD vehicles. Wilderness Zones Safaris provides a widely diverse range of adventures. Learn more at: www.WildernessZones.co.ke .

