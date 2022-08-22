NapkinAds Sets the Bar High with Exclusively Partnering with over 100,000 Restaurants and Bars

New campaign creators' product set to launch

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reimagining napkins as a blank slate for advertising, NapkinAds has reached a business milestone by partnering with over 100,000 restaurants and bars nationwide. https://napkinads.com/

The New York-based company also just announced the impending launch of a new product designed to self-serve clients campaign creations, and robust targeting capability and reporting which is easily accessible on the same platform.

Founded just over two years ago, the firm noticed the use of QR codes was increasing to access digital bar and restaurant menus during the pandemic. That inspired the founders of NapkinAds to create branded cocktail, lunch and dispenser napkins with a logo and clearly visible message to appeal to people eager to dine out.

"Our partners pay us to advertise their brands on these napkins with witty, clever creatives, including their logos and call-to-action QR codes people can scan while they wait for their food and beverages to arrive," said Matilda Henson, director of client partnerships.

"As the first company to offer this service, we've now proven that putting branded ads on napkins generate some of the highest engagement levels, compared with other forms of marketing," Henson noted.

According to the company:

The average person stays at a restaurant for 45 minutes; 93% read NapkinAds;

Up to 108M+ branded napkins are distributed each month;

5.7% of people share our branded napkin ads on social media.

3% of people scan our branded napkin QR codes

NapkinAds has also proven to save costs and generate revenue, another incentive for bar and restaurant partners.

"We're proud to help restaurants and bars across the country cut their napkin costs by using our branded napkins in their locations," Henson said.

NapkinAds has announced the company is planning to roll out a new service geared toward partners who want to take control of their targeting & reporting capabilities, and how their campaigns are rolled out. "We will soon release a new product that allows partners to login to our platform and have full control over key metrics to flight successful campaigns including targeting metrics, detailed reporting and campaign creation," Henson added.

While creating campaigns, partners will be able to decide which creatives to use, and select which regions they want to target branded napkins, both regionally and nationwide. Campaigns will indicate a reach by region, how many QR scans and social media shares to expect with each selected region, along with a detailed report.

"This reporting and customization will be so robust that anyone can use it seamlessly. Moreover, each month, we're currently providing all our partners with a thorough report of how many QR scans, social media shares, micro-influencers posts and impressions their campaign(s) yielded. Every quarter, we also provide our partners a brand lift study which includes our surveyors' asking questions to a controlled group vs exposed group of people who have seen their NapkinAds. This detailed report gives our partners a lot of insight into numerous metrics including but not limited to brand recall, brand recommendation, and top-of-mind awareness." Henson stated.

About NapkinAds

"Your Ad on a Napkin? Wipe Away the Competition!" is this growing national firm's business mantra. Only two years after launch as the first company to brand commercial napkins with logos and compelling advertising, NapkinAds has exclusively partnered with over 100,000 restaurants and bars nationwide. This company also cites partnerships with leading Fortune 500 brands. https://napkinads.com/#partners

Partners and brands can also find NapkinAds on Twitter, or contact the company directly at https://napkinads.com/#contact.

