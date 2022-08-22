Thermochromic Pigments Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Profit-Sources Analysis to 2027

Thermochromic Pigments Market Report

North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of innovative products and surge in demand for wax additives and defoamers drive the growth of the global thermochromic pigments market. North America contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Several major thermochromic pigments manufacturers have stopped their production activities during the Covid-19 pandemic due to shortage of raw material supply amid lockdown.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Thermochromic Pigments Market by Type (Reversible Thermochromic Pigments, Irreversible Thermochromic Pigments), and End-use Industry (Printing ink, Textile, Paints and Coatings, Plastic Polymer, Food & Beverages, Paper, Cosmetics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to the report, the global thermochromic pigments industry was estimated at $428.3 million in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $595.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The thermochromic pigments market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the thermochromic pigments market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the thermochromic pigments market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The reversible segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the irreversible segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Some ruling enterprises in the global thermochromic pigments market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global thermochromic pigments industry include QCR Solutions Corp, OliKrom, Devine Chemicals Ltd., Matsui Color, CTI and Flint Group, New Color Chemical Limited.

The printing ink segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global thermochromic pigments market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail from 2020 to 2027. Rise in prevalence of innovative products and growing inclination toward colorful stuffs among the consumers are expected to foster the segment growth. Simultaneously, the plastic & polymer segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% till 2027. Rise in polymer production activities across the globe is increasing the demand for thermochromic pigments which, in turn, augments the growth of the segment.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the thermochromic pigments market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the thermochromic pigments market

• Post-sales support and free customization

