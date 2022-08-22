Global trade venture will help Wisconsin companies explore markets in United Kingdom

Stops to include London, Manchester and Glasgow

MADISON, WI. AUG. 22, 2022 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is inviting Wisconsin companies to explore exporting opportunities during an in-person global trade venture to the United Kingdom from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5. Registration for the venture closes Aug. 26.

Stops in London and Manchester, England then Glasgow, Scotland will allow participating companies to meet one-on-one with prospective trade partners selected specifically for their business needs and goals. Participants will each receive a company-specific market intelligence report with valuable information about the British market. Also, group gatherings during the trip will allow participants to network and create business connections with one another.

The United Kingdom is Wisconsin’s sixth-largest export market — of the $61 billion in U.S. exports to the UK in 2021, $722 million came from Wisconsin. Trade opportunities are aplenty in a post-Brexit economy lacking some of the regional economic perks of the European Union. This trade venture is an excellent opportunity for Wisconsin companies, whether they’re looking to expand their presence in the UK or hoping to establish their first trade partnership overseas.

“Trade with the United Kingdom has proven immensely beneficial for Wisconsin companies, yet there is still plenty of potential for more partnerships,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s leading economic development organization. “WEDC is thrilled to provide this opportunity, and we hope interested companies take full advantage of it.”

The first stop, London, is one of the world’s leading attractors of foreign investment in countless industries and a no-brainer destination for Wisconsin companies looking to establish partnerships in the United Kingdom. Further, participants are encouraged to schedule meetings with potential partners outside the trade venture’s three main cities, and London offers good train access to much of the UK.

Next, participants will visit Manchester, a city 200 miles north of London with 2.8 million people in its greater metropolitan area. Manchester excels in advanced manufacturing and innovation as well as financial services, construction, retail, real estate and more, offering intriguing partnership opportunities for a wide variety of Wisconsin companies.

Closing out the trade venture will be Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city which, with 1.8 million in its metropolitan area, makes up about a quarter of the country’s population. Notable industries in Glasgow include shipbuilding, communications, biosciences and health care, to name a few.

The trade venture costs $2,500 for a Wisconsin exporter’s first participant and $2,200 for the second traveler, if a company chooses to send one. This fee includes WEDC’s market research and the one-on-one business appointments, as well as hotel accommodations and scheduled ground transportation. It does not, however, cover round-trip airfare (estimated at $2,800) or most meals during the venture.

Interested participants have until Aug. 26 to register. Additional details about the trade venture, including the itinerary and registration link, are available on our website.