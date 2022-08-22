Sarcoma Foundation of America Launches Fund to Help Sarcoma Patients with Out-of-Pocket Clinical Trial Costs

Jordan's Dream Fund Created to Relieve Stress of Expenses Associated with Clinical Trial Participation

DAMASCUS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), an organization dedicated to increasing research and awareness for sarcoma, today announced it has launched the Jordan’s Dream Fund for Clinical Trials to help cover out-of-pocket expenses for sarcoma patients participating in clinical trials. This is first fund like it in the sarcoma community.

This program will provide assistance with direct expenses related to transportation (airfare, gas, rental cars, etc.), lodging and some medical expenses not covered by insurance and necessary for clinical trial treatment. Grants up to $5,000 will be awarded four times each year in September, November, February and May. Adjusted gross household income and other factors will be considered in funding awards.

“Due to the limited therapy options for people diagnosed with sarcoma, a clinical trial often becomes the only option for many patients. Clinical trials are expensive for sarcoma patients as they must incur costs to participate and many patients cannot afford these costs,” said SFA CEO Brandi Felser. “We are excited to launch this program as another initiative to support the sarcoma community.”

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 20% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 50,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 16,000 new cases are diagnosed and more than 7,000 people die from the disease. In many cases, people diagnosed with sarcoma must travel to special sarcoma centers for treatment and to participate in clinical trials. The obstacle of not being able to be treated locally exacerbates sarcoma patients’ stress in participating in a clinical trial.

“SFA is thrilled to partner with Jordan’s Dream Fund to provide this first-of-its-kind financial assistance for the sarcoma community,” Felser said. “This partnership will do much to support sarcoma patients and improve their access to participate in clinical trials and access potential life-saving measures.”

“Jordan’s family is ecstatic to be partnering with the Sarcoma Foundation of America. Cancer is nondiscriminatory: It affects young and old, rich and poor, and all races. So, to provide funds to ensure everyone can participate in these potentially life-altering and life-saving trials embodies everything Jordan strove for, which was to befriend and help everyone, regardless of their station in life,” said Jason Singer of Jordan’s Dream Fund.

To apply, go to https://www.curesarcoma.org/sarcoma-resources-patient-resources-jordans-dream-fund/. For questions, please contact SFA at clinicaltrials@curesarcoma.org.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Jordan’s Dream Fund

Jordan’s Dream Fund was established in 2017 in memory of 28-year-old Jordan Andrew Singer (1988-2017), a patient with epithelioid sarcoma. Singer befriended other sarcoma patients, many who did not have the financial resources to participate in clinical trials. This realization led to the formation of Jordan’s Dream Fund.