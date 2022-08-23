Vincentric Enhances Cost of Ownership API Offerings with Electric Vehicle Data in US and Canada
New EV API provides cost of ownership data for over 350 BEVs and PHEVs in the US and Canada.BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vincentric, the leading provider of automotive cost of ownership data, announced the addition of its EV API (Electric Vehicle Application Programming Interface) earlier today. This new offering complements existing Vincentric automotive Cost of Ownership API offerings for other New Vehicles, Used Vehicles, and Fleet & Commercial Vehicles.
The newly announced EV API provides access to cost of ownership data for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and features model years 2020-2023 with over 350 BEV and PHEV configurations in both the US and Canada. As with all Vincentric APIs, users can access data that measures market price and costs for depreciation, financing, fuel/electricity, fees and taxes, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. Users also have the option to access the same data for ICE-powered vehicles to easily compare BEVs and PHEVs versus similar ICE vehicles.
All versions of the Vincentric Cost of Ownership API are customizable to accommodate each client’s specific needs. Users can customize inputs such as geography, lifecycle period, and annual driving distance to deliver the most relevant and insightful data to their users.
“Cost of ownership data has a wide variety of uses for an even wider variety of clients, from dealers looking to demonstrate the value of the vehicles they sell, media outlets or blogs looking to supplement their content, to EV enthusiasts or environmental groups trying to educate consumers on the cost impact of going electric,” said David Wurster, Vincentric President. “Our EV API and our other Cost of Ownership APIs offer a robust data delivery solution that seamlessly integrates with client websites or other web applications to provide simple, secure, and instantaneous access to Vincentric cost of ownership databases.”
Further information on the Vincentric EV API and other Vincentric Cost of Ownership APIs is available at www.vincentric.com.
ABOUT VINCENTRIC
Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations including Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, JD Power, Automotive Fleet Magazine, AAA, Nissan, and many others as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.
