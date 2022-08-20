Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,721 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill Offense: 1200 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill offense that occurred on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

 

At approximately 11:02 pm, a Fifth District detective was driving through the listed location. The detective witnessed the suspect douse the victim in gasoline and threaten to set the victim on fire. The suspect was apprehended at the scene and placed under arrest.

 

On Friday, August 19, 2022, 46-year-old Seymour Brown Jr, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill Offense: 1200 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.