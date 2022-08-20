Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill Offense: 1200 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill offense that occurred on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

At approximately 11:02 pm, a Fifth District detective was driving through the listed location. The detective witnessed the suspect douse the victim in gasoline and threaten to set the victim on fire. The suspect was apprehended at the scene and placed under arrest.

On Friday, August 19, 2022, 46-year-old Seymour Brown Jr, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.

