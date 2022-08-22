3D Printing Metal Market | North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.5% from 2019 to 2026
North America accounted for the largest market share, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global 3D printing metal marketOREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in penetration of bio-based materials and high-end technological advancements on board drive the growth of the global 3D printing metal market. Based on form, the powder segment generated the largest share in 2019. On the other hand, based on geography, North America was reported to be the highest revenue holder in 2019.
Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "3D Printing Metal Market by type (Steel, Titanium, Aluminum, Nickel and Others), Form (Powder and Filament) and End-Use (Consumer Products, Aerospace & Defense And Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global 3D printing metal industry generated $147.2 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $796.3 million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 23.5% from 2019 to 2026.
COVID-19 impact analysis:
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The 3D printing metal market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the 3D printing metal market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the 3D printing metal market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.
The powder segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to retain the top status by 2026. The filament segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.1% throughout the forecast period.
Some ruling enterprises in the global 3D printing metal market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global 3D printing metal industry include Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., 3D Systems, Voxeljet AG, The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Ponoko Limited, Stratasys Ltd.
The aluminum segment accounted for the largest market share in the global 3D printing metal market in 2019, contributing to around half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in usage in automotive industry with its characteristics such as strength, lightweight, and precision. However, the steel segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 24.2% from 2019 to 2026.
Major Inclusions-
• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.
• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.
• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.
• The forecasted market outlook of the 3D printing metal market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.
• The COVID-19 impact on the 3D printing metal market
