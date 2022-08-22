Emergence of Several Pharma & Biotech Startups to Uplift Pipette and Pipettor Demand: Fact.MR Research

“Rapid advancements in genomics, biotechnology, and microbiology are expected to bolster pipettes and pipettors market growth throughout the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At present, the global pipettes and pipettors market accounts for a value of US$ 1.8 billion and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2026.



Increasing investments in healthcare research and the rising establishment of laboratories are expected to prominently propel pipettes and pipettors market growth over the coming years. Sales of pipettes and pipettors are expected to rise owing to increasing demand from industries such as chemicals, environmental, and food processing. Growing establishment of biotech and pharma start-ups across the world is also expected to favor pipettes and pipettors market growth.

Pipette and pipettor manufacturers are focusing on launching new innovative products to increase their revenue generation capacity and strengthen their market stance on a global level.

In November 2021, BRAND, a renowned name in the pipette industry, launched a new pipette. The accu-jet® S is designed to enable precision pipetting, irrespective of large or small volumes, and is highly efficient.





Key Takeaways from Market Study

As of 2022, the pipettes and pipettors market enjoys a valuation of US$ 1.8 billion.

From 2022 to 2026, the pipettes and pipettors market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Sales of pipettes and pipettors are expected to account for US$ 2.2 billion revenue by the end of 2026.

Increasing focus on healthcare, rising healthcare expenditure, growing use of PCR diagnostic tests, favorable government initiatives to promote research, and high prevalence of chronic diseases are projected to majorly drive pipettes and pipettors market expansion over the next four years.

The Germany pipettes and pipettors market is slated to evolve at 4.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Plastic pipettes are anticipated to replace glass pipettes over the coming years owing to their superior durability.

In 2022, the U.S. pipettes and pipettors market accounts for US$ 560 million.





Winning Strategy

Pipette and pipettor suppliers are expected to adopt strategies that would help expand their reach across the world and focus on increasing their sales in untapped countries. Companies are also expected to increase their focus on product innovation to create novel offerings and maximize their sales potential.

All the key strategies that major market players are adopting and are expected to deploy have been profiled in this new pipettes and pipettors market research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

In 2021, Integra Biosciences, a leading name in the pipettes industry, launched a new portable electronic pipette. The MINI 96 is capable of increasing the liquid handling capacity of any laboratory and is one of the most affordable systems available in the market.





Pipette and pipettor manufacturers are also focusing on increasing their business scope by establishing new facilities and widening their business scope and revenue generation potential.

In June 2022, Eppendorf AG, a leading name in the pipettes industry, inaugurated a new facility for pipette calibration in India through Eppendorf India. The Sophisticated Pipette Laboratory and Service Hub (SPLASH) facility is capable of calibrating up to 100,000 pipettes annually. Eppendorf will further bolster its business in the pipettes and pipettors market in India.





Key Segments in Pipettes and Pipettors Industry Research

By Product Type : Pipette Tips Plastic Pipettes Glass Pipettes Mechanical Pipettors Electronic Pipettors

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Pharma & Biotech Companies Other End Users

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pipettes and pipettors market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2026.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (pipette tips, plastic pipettes, glass pipettes, mechanical pipettors, electronic pipettors) and end user (hospitals, clinics, pharma & biotech companies, other end users), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

