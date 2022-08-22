Questex Launches New Conference Targeted to Biopharma Professionals, Fierce Biotech Summit Focuses on Biopharma Innovation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex has launched a new conference targeted to biopharma professionals. The inaugural Fierce Biotech Summit is the only event that covers the entire pharma R&D spectrum, from basic research through clinical trials. It takes place September 19-20, 2022 in Boston. Register here.



The two-day conference will cover drug development from the earliest stage of research to FDA approval and highlight the players involved in getting a drug from the lab to commercialization. Brought to you by the editors behind Fierce Biotech, the conference brings together biotech executives to network and learn how to improve partnerships and pipeline strategies.

Topics include:

The Fierce Biotech Fierce 15 – Previous winners will discuss the challenges of advancing science while raising money and building a company

– Previous winners will discuss the challenges of advancing science while raising money and building a company Biotech’s bear market and what it takes to attract investors while competing for key talent​

and what it takes to attract investors while competing for key talent​ Initiatives to drive diverse representation in clinical trials and improve prevention and treatment for all patient populations​

and improve prevention and treatment for all patient populations​ The future of gene editing techniques and what’s next for advanced therapies​

and what’s next for advanced therapies​ How companies decide when to apply adaptive vs. standard clinical trial design and what that can entail

and what that can entail Key pricing and reimbursement considerations that impact asset choice and trial design

“Innovation has always been the lifeblood of biotech,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech. “The industry couldn’t exist without creative thinkers willing to tackle the thorniest problems—and the investors willing to take the risk to back their big ideas. But biotech innovation in 2022 is different. COVID has changed the way innovation happens. At this conference, we’ll discuss what innovation means today—how it’s happening, where it’s happening, and who’s making it happen.”

The agenda features panel discussions, executive interviews and presentations from companies who are pioneering innovative ideas and new technologies to drive the industry forward, including:

Andrew Radin , Co-founder and CEO , Aria Pharmaceuticals

Co-founder and CEO Imran Nasrullah, MS, JD, Vice President & Head, Collaborate2Cure Hub US, Business Development & Licensing, Bayer Pharmaceuticals

John Evans, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, Beam Therapeutics

Giuseppe Ciaramella, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer, Beam Therapeutics

Frank D. Yocca, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, BioXcel Therapeutics

Fabrice Chouraqui, CEO, Cellarity

Kenneth Park, M.D., General Manager, Life Sciences, Clarify Health

Thomas Schuetz, CEO, Compass Therapeutics

Molly Gibson, Ph.D., Co-founder, Chief Strategy and Chief Innovation Officer, Generate Biomedicines

Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gritstone Bio

David Lebwohl, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Marian Nakada, Ph.D., Vice President, Venture Investments, JJDC

Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., President & CEO, L7 Informatics, Inc.

Craig Mickanin, Executive Director in Chemical Biology and Therapeutics and global head of the Genomic Sciences Group, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research

Dennis Zaller, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, ROME Therapeutics

José Trevejo, M.D., Ph.D. , Chief Medical Officer, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Chief Medical Officer, Jane Rhodes, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, Verge Genomics

Rachel Zolot Schwartz, VP, Head of Business Development and Commercial, Volastra Therapeutics



See the complete agenda here.

Fierce Biotech Summit partners include:

Platinum: EGNYTE, FujiFIlm, L7 Informatics, Inc., Ocugen, Patsnap and Syneos Health

Gold: Allucent, Curiox, Databricks, GCI Health, JLL and Uncapped

Exhibitor: Clarkston Consulting and Marken, a UPS Company

Sponsor: ProjectFarma

Supporter: California Life Sciences



For more information on the Fierce Biotech Summit, visit fiercebiotechsummit.com. To register click here.

