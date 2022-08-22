Questex Launches New Conference Targeted to Biopharma Professionals, Fierce Biotech Summit Focuses on Biopharma Innovation
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex has launched a new conference targeted to biopharma professionals. The inaugural Fierce Biotech Summit is the only event that covers the entire pharma R&D spectrum, from basic research through clinical trials. It takes place September 19-20, 2022 in Boston. Register here.
The two-day conference will cover drug development from the earliest stage of research to FDA approval and highlight the players involved in getting a drug from the lab to commercialization. Brought to you by the editors behind Fierce Biotech, the conference brings together biotech executives to network and learn how to improve partnerships and pipeline strategies.
Topics include:
- The Fierce Biotech Fierce 15 – Previous winners will discuss the challenges of advancing science while raising money and building a company
- Biotech’s bear market and what it takes to attract investors while competing for key talent
- Initiatives to drive diverse representation in clinical trials and improve prevention and treatment for all patient populations
- The future of gene editing techniques and what’s next for advanced therapies
- How companies decide when to apply adaptive vs. standard clinical trial design and what that can entail
- Key pricing and reimbursement considerations that impact asset choice and trial design
“Innovation has always been the lifeblood of biotech,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech. “The industry couldn’t exist without creative thinkers willing to tackle the thorniest problems—and the investors willing to take the risk to back their big ideas. But biotech innovation in 2022 is different. COVID has changed the way innovation happens. At this conference, we’ll discuss what innovation means today—how it’s happening, where it’s happening, and who’s making it happen.”
The agenda features panel discussions, executive interviews and presentations from companies who are pioneering innovative ideas and new technologies to drive the industry forward, including:
- Andrew Radin, Co-founder and CEO, Aria Pharmaceuticals
- Imran Nasrullah, MS, JD, Vice President & Head, Collaborate2Cure Hub US, Business Development & Licensing, Bayer Pharmaceuticals
- John Evans, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, Beam Therapeutics
- Giuseppe Ciaramella, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer, Beam Therapeutics
- Frank D. Yocca, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, BioXcel Therapeutics
- Fabrice Chouraqui, CEO, Cellarity
- Kenneth Park, M.D., General Manager, Life Sciences, Clarify Health
- Thomas Schuetz, CEO, Compass Therapeutics
- Molly Gibson, Ph.D., Co-founder, Chief Strategy and Chief Innovation Officer, Generate Biomedicines
- Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gritstone Bio
- David Lebwohl, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
- Marian Nakada, Ph.D., Vice President, Venture Investments, JJDC
- Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., President & CEO, L7 Informatics, Inc.
- Craig Mickanin, Executive Director in Chemical Biology and Therapeutics and global head of the Genomic Sciences Group, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research
- Dennis Zaller, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, ROME Therapeutics
- José Trevejo, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Jane Rhodes, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, Verge Genomics
- Rachel Zolot Schwartz, VP, Head of Business Development and Commercial, Volastra Therapeutics
Fierce Biotech Summit partners include:
- Platinum: EGNYTE, FujiFIlm, L7 Informatics, Inc., Ocugen, Patsnap and Syneos Health
- Gold: Allucent, Curiox, Databricks, GCI Health, JLL and Uncapped
- Exhibitor: Clarkston Consulting and Marken, a UPS Company
- Sponsor: ProjectFarma
- Supporter: California Life Sciences
For more information on the Fierce Biotech Summit, visit fiercebiotechsummit.com. To register click here.
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Brandon Pepper, Sales Director at bpepper@questex.com.
