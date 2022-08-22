NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER COALITION TO HOST IN-PERSON AWARENESS RUN/WALKS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019.
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) moves boldly forward in 2022, they invite ovarian cancer survivors, caregivers, and advocates to join them in person for its flagship Together in TEAL® run/walk events across the country.
Step by step, the NOCC has been raising awareness and funds to support the ovarian cancer community since its first run/walk event in 1998. Over the last two years, the organization has shifted its annual event to a virtual awareness walk to ensure its community's health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. As restrictions ease from coast to coast, the NOCC invites its community to join them in person at run/walk events across the country or wherever they are as a virtual participant. Providing an outlet to raise awareness for all who wish to join them, the organization hopes to collectively work towards a world where no one will lose their life to ovarian cancer.
Highlights for this year's events include a Together in TEAL® app where registered participants can fundraise and contribute to the organization’s 78 miles for TEAL challenge, a digital online auction, and an in-person exploration of NOCC’s Mission Village, where participants can learn more about the organization's work and how they can get involved. These events will lead to NOCC’s annual National Broadcast Celebration on October 1st at 7 pm ET. This event will highlight the most inspiring and remarkable stories being told every day in our communities.
To learn more about NOCC's 2022 Together in TEAL® season, you can visit togetherinteal.donordrive.com for a complete list of in-person and online events. It is with immense gratitude that NOCC would like to thank its Together in TEAL® partners who make their work possible: National Presenting Partner, GSK, National Partners: AstraZeneca Pharmaceutics LP, Wyler's Light, ImmunoGen, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Insperity, and Market Presenting Partners: Northwell Health, Texas Oncology, Verastem Oncology, Westfield Annapolis, Wyler's Light.
About NOCC: Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has provided support to thousands of cancer survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and connected with countless local community partners to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The NOCC is an influential national advocate for patients, survivors, caregivers, and their families facing ovarian cancer and remains steadfast in its mission "to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer, and to improve the quality of life for survivors and caregivers." At the NOCC, our teal team leads with our values and unique experiences to provide support and education across all communities, ensuring that everyone is empowered to advocate for their health. For more information, please visit www.ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Stephanie Krieg, MShC, CHES
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition
Together in TEAL® Kick off Video - 2022