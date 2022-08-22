Hypersonic Technology Market Size Worth USD 13.28 Billion in 2028 by Emergen Research
Increasing geopolitical conflict and rising government expenditure in state-of-art defence technologies are some key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Hypersonic Technology Market size reached USD 6.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in geopolitical conflict over the years has resulted in an arms race and countries ramping up military and defense capabilities. The recent withdrawal of the US and Russia from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Force Treaty (INF Treaty), which bans development of intermediate range missiles, and increasing actions by China in Asia Pacific has resulted in countries increasing defense expenditure. Increasing focus on new and more advanced technologies in various developed countries to strengthen defense capabilities and develop weapons of higher precision and better capabilities is a trend in the market. Hypersonic missiles that has been developed and tested by the US, Russia, and China can attack multiple targets and with higher precision than conventional missiles, and can also carry nuclear warhead. These are some of the key factors driving need among other countries to have similar or more advanced capabilities, which is driving growth of the global hypersonic technology market.
However, slow development in the field on advanced materials is major factor hampering growth of the global hypersonic technology market. Hypersonic missiles are exposed to high temperature and stress due to high speed and therefore it is imperative to develop materials that can withstand under such conditions in order to improve effectiveness and precision of missiles.
Leading Companies of the Hypersonic Technology Industry and Profiled in the Report are:
BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Reaction Engines Limited, MBDA Missile Systems, Hermeus Corporation, Velontra LLC, and Dynetics Inc.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
Hypersonic glide vehicle segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to higher preference owing to cost-effectiveness and capability of delivering multiple warheads with better precision.
Military segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as a result of increasing geopolitical conflicts and developed countries fortifying defense capabilities with more to advanced military weapons.
North America is expected to register a considerably robust revenue growth rate among other regional markets in the global hypersonic technology market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to robust presence of companies engaged in developments in hypersonic technologies such as BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation, among others in countries in the region.
In February 2021, BAE Systems plc announced investment of an additionally USD 5 million under Project Javelin, which is aimed at designing and developing hypersonic technologies in Australia.
Emergen Research has segmented global hypersonic technology market on the basis of launch mode, range, type, end-use, and region:
Launch Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Air Launch
Surface Launch
Sea Launch
Submarine Launch
Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Short Range
Medium Range
Intermediate Range
Intercontinental Range
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Missiles
Hypersonic Ballistic Missiles
Hypersonic Cruise Missiles
Hypersonic Glide Vehicle
Hypersonic Spaceplanes
End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Military
Air Force
Navy
Space
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Radical Features of the Hypersonic Technology Market Report:
The report encompasses Hypersonic Technology market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Hypersonic Technology industry
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.
