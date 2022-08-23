Radix IoT Chief Product Officer Will Offer Insight on IoT and Edge Security at Upcoming Conferences
CPO, Michael Skurla, Selected to Present at Top U.S. and European Industry EventsDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several top industry events in the U.S. and the UK have selected Radix IoT Chief Product Officer Michael Skurla to present at their upcoming conferences. Skurla’s presentations will cover topics involving IoT and Edge security in smart facilities and InfoSecurity issues.
Speaking at the upcoming industry events, Skurla will present:
• IoT InfoSec Conundrum on August 24 at 4pm at SCADA Technology Summit - held August 24-25, Dallas, TX.
• Managing IoT Security in Smart, Connected Buildings on Wednesday, October 12, 4pm at Smart Buildings Show - held October 12-13, ExCel London, UK.
• The Edge of Security–The IoT Story at the 7x24Exchange Fall Conference - held October 23-25, San Antonio, TX.
Radix IoT will also exhibit at the following upcoming events:
• SCADA Technology Summit – August 24-25, Dallas, TX (Table #115). Summit attendees can meet Radix IoT executives to learn how the intuitive Mango Platform empowers Enterprise to unify distributed infrastructure and technology into a single organized information database for outcome-based analytics. Attendees can also learn about Mango Series 4 which enables OEMs to seamlessly cloud-enable their global portfolio with the secure, scalable, end-to-end connectivity platform.
• RE+ – September 19-22, Anaheim, CA (Booth #3990¬). Radix IoT will join solutions partner SolarSCADA. Coupled with Radix IoT’s industry-leading Mango OS IoT platform, SolarSCADA enables a seamless, full-turnkey data acquisition system for solar applications, eliminating expensive commissioning over-runs by offering a low-cost, standalone alternative to PV Monitoring–with all the required tools for commercial and industrial solar solutions management. SolarSCADA was among the 10 Hardware Track finalists of the American Made Challenges Solar Prize Contest, sponsored by the American-Made Challenges, in partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), that received $100,000 in cash prizes and $75,000 in vouchers to advance their innovation from proof-of-concept to prototype in the final contest.
For more information, visit Radix IoT www.radixiot.com or contact sales@radixiot.com.
About Radix IoT
Radix IoT, LLC offers a flexible and unified IoT platform to unite and harness data from existing subsystems into a managed dashboard allowing remote monitoring, process management, and data aggregation intelligence to maximize uptime operations and minimize operating expenses. From one location to multiple, the Radix IoT portfolio of products solves the inherent complexity of managing geographically distributed facilities across various markets, including edge data centers, utilities, carrier edge/telecom infrastructure, industrial, and property management. Radix IoT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass Datacenters. Radix IoT is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA) and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Follow on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
