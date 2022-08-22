Electrochromic Glass Market 2020–2027 | Asia Pacific is Expected to Emerge as the Fastest Growth Region for the Industry

Electrochromic Glass Market Trend

The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated the market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the study period.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in construction application of electrochromic glass coupled with government incentives for installing energy-saving solutions drives the growth of the global electrochromic glass market. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated the market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the study period. However, dearth of raw materials and disrupted supply chain has affected the manufacturing of electrochromic glass.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Electrochromic Glass Market by Application (Windows, Mirror, and Display) and End-User Industry (Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to the report, the global electrochromic glass industry was estimated at $1.4 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $2.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The electrochromic glass market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the electrochromic glass market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the electrochromic glass market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The market is categorized into construction, automotive, aerospace, and others. The construction segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the automotive segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Some ruling enterprises in the global electrochromic glass market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global electrochromic glass industry include AGC Inc., ChromoGenics AB, Polytronix Inc., Smartglass International Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Kinestral Technologies Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Pleotint LLC, Research Frontiers Inc., and View Inc.

The windows segment accounted for more than half of the global electrochromic glass market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. Renovation of old office buildings and institutions are expected to offer fresh opportunities for the growth of the segment. The display segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% throughout the forecast period. Increase in trend of smart homes and smart offices are demanding more smart technologies such as electrochromic smart glass displays which, in turn, augments the segment growth.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the electrochromic glass market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the electrochromic glass market

• Post-sales support and free customization

