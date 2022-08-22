Cosmetic Implants Market | Industry Insights As Per Analysis, Latest Study And In-Depth Research Report by 2030

The global cosmetic implants market was valued at $9,240.80 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $20,541.20 million by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cosmetic Implants Market," The cosmetic implants market size was valued at $9,240.80 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $20.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. Cosmetic implant is embedded implant used to improve the aesthetic beauty of an individual. Either Invasive or non-invasive surgical procedures are used to embed the cosmetic implants in body of an individual. People can now easily replace damaged or missing body parts, regain their natural look, and enhance their aesthetic appearance, owing to cosmetic implants.

Increase in demand for minimally invasive repair surgeries, rise in number of road accidents & trauma cases, and surge in cases of congenital face and tooth deformities contribute to the growth of cosmetic implants industry. In addition, increase in geriatric population contributes surge the growth of cosmetic implants market analysis. Furthermore, geriatric population are prone to dental deformities. For instance, as per the Eurostat, in 2020, it was reported that more than 20.6 % of the Europe population aged 65 and above.

Cosmetic implants are available in various shapes and sizes to suit the body contour of patients and used in dentistry, breast augmentation surgeries and face reconstructive surgeries. In addition, cosmetic implants are also used to enhance the shape of buttocks, calf, and pectoral regions. The dental implants segment accounted for a major market share in 2015, owing to the wide adoption in the tooth replacement procedures and their ability to help in the preservation of the natural tooth structure. Facial implants (chin implants, jaw implants, cheek implants, nasal implants, eyelid implants, and injectable implants) was the second dominating segment in cosmetic implant market with more than one-fourth share in 2015.

Major factors that drive the market growth include growth in technological advancements (such as advent of gummy bear implants), rise in incidence of congenital defects, increase in adoption of cosmetic implants to improve the aesthetic looks, rise in the number of cosmetic surgeons, emergence of minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, and rise in geriatric population. The rise in the number of application areas of cosmetic implants namely Penile implants, Calf implants, Pectoral implants, and eyelid implants are anticipated to further drive the demand for cosmetic implants. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies, high cost of the cosmetic procedures, such as breast implantation, and malfunctioning hazards restrict the market growth.

Key findings of the Cosmetic Implants Market study:

On the basis of product, the dental implant segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

Depending on raw material, metal segment dominated the market in 2020

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players in the cosmetic implants market focus on expanding their business operations in the emerging countries, with new product launches as a preferred strategy. The key players profiled in this report include Allergan plc, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., GC Aesthetics plc, Institut Straumann AG, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

