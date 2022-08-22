Local Charity Leaps to Action to Help Save Nearly 100 Dogs Abandoned Over the Course of a Few Days in Lebanon
The scale of this horrible tragedy is unlike any we have ever seen. We and the other dog rescues need all the help we can get right now as we were all already at capacity.”UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A few weeks ago a dog hoarder claiming to be a dog shelter/rescue in Lebanon abandoned nearly 100 dogs in her possession to remote areas of Lebanon. Back2Life Dog Rescue, a NGO registered dog rescue based in Lebanon, the UK and Italy that focuses on rehabilitating and re-homing stray Lebanese dogs to the UK and EU, leapt into action joining a team of other Lebanese dog rescues to save the dogs. Almost all of the dogs were found left in the hot sun with no water, severely malnourished, sick, diseased, and covered with fleas and ticks. Some were on the verge of death. All of the dogs required immediate veterinary attention.
Lebanon currently has approximately 35,000 stray dogs and to put that into perspective, is a
country barely twice the size of Essex. With a historic lack of legislation or education for
animal welfare, a completely collapsed economy and a staggering dog overpopulation, the
culture of animal cruelty and neglect in Lebanon is shocking. Dogs are regularly tortured, used
as target practice, dragged by mopeds or cars as sport.
A director of one of the other local Lebanese dog rescues is quoted to say,"The person behind this horrifically cruel and unlawful act faces prosecution under the Lebanese Animals Protection and Welfare Law 47 and private lawsuits. She will not be allowed to have any animals ever again."
Pascale Sarouphim, the founder/director of Back2Life Dog Rescue states, "The scale of this horrible tragedy is unlike any we have ever seen. We and the other dog rescues need all the help we can get right now as we were all already at capacity."
If you would like to assist Back2Life Dog Rescue, much needed donations can be made to the fundraiser on their FaceBook page; https://www.facebook.com/Back2LifeDogRescue/
