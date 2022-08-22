Legal Services of the Hudson Valley to Host its 2022 Equal Access to Justice Gala

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul Paul Adler Jonathan Harris

This year's gala will honor Governor Kathy Hochul, Paul Adler, and Jonathan Harris for their commitment to justice for all

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Services of the Hudson Valley (LSHV) will host its annual Equal Access to Justice Gala, honoring New York State Governor Kathy Hochul with the Champion of Justice Award, Paul Adler, Chief Strategy Officer, Rand Commercial and Jonathan C. Harris, General Counsel and Secretary, MBIA Inc, each receiving the Access to Justice Award, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Over 400 members of the legal, business, and nonprofit communities are expected to attend the event, which will take place at Westchester Country Club located at 99 Biltmore Avenue in Rye, NY.

“Since 1967, Legal Services of the Hudson Valley has assured fairness in the justice system – regardless of income – to hundreds of thousands of our neighbors who have nowhere else to turn,” said Rachel Halperin, CEO of Legal Services of the Hudson Valley. “The work we do each day provides free civil legal services to those who can’t afford an attorney when their basic needs are at stake. We handled almost 12,000 cases last year, impacting over 27,000 household members. We’re excited to return to an in-person event this year to celebrate our honorees’ commitment to justice for all and the accomplishments of our dedicated staff, as well as to raise significant funds for this vital cause.”

Governor Kathy Hochul is the 57th and first female Governor of New York State. Governor Hochul has dedicated her career to public service, holding offices which include the Hamburg Town Board, Erie County Clerk, Congresswoman for New York’s 26th Congressional District, and Lieutenant Governor of New York of State before assuming the role of Governor in August 2021. During her tenure, Governor Hochul has displayed a commitment to ensure that there is fairness in the justice system for all. Governor Hochul’s first budget included historic levels of funding for civil legal services including $35 million for eviction defense and increases to foreclosure prevention, disability, and the judiciary civil legal services funding levels. She is committed to ensuring fairness and access to justice for all.

Paul Adler is an attorney, veteran commercial real estate broker, and creative development professional who has an outstanding reputation as an industry leader throughout New York, New Jersey, and the New York City area for more than three decades. As the Chief Strategy Officer of Rand Commercial, Adler utilizes his incomparable knowledge and expertise as the ultimate “go-to” resource for clients, community leaders, and his colleagues. A native of Rockland County, Adler earned his Bachelor of Arts from Pace University, Masters of Public Administration from Long Island University with Honors, and Juris Doctorate from Pace University School of Law. He served on LSHV’s Board of Directors from April 2013 – March 2022.

Jonathan C. Harris is the General Counsel and Secretary of MBIA Inc., a publicly traded financial guaranty insurance holding company. In his role, Harris is responsible for advising the company and its senior team on a wide range of key legal, business and strategic issues, and for leading its legal department, including for all corporate, commercial, litigation and regulatory matters. Harris earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina and his Juris Doctorate from Cornell Law School. He served on LSHV’s Board of Directors from December 2014 – March 2022, and was active as Chair of the organization’s Development Committee.

A cocktail and networking reception featuring hearty hors d’oeuvres will be followed by brief remarks about the organization’s programs and services by LSHV staff, a client speaker, and the honorees. Attendees will be asked to support a “Fund a Need” program, which will provide additional support for the organization’s work.

About Legal Services of the Hudson Valley: Legal Services of the Hudson Valley’s (LSHV) mission is to provide high quality counsel in civil matters for low-income individuals and families and other vulnerable persons who do not have access to legal representation to maintain their basic needs, and to pursue equity through dismantling systemic oppression. For more information about LSHV, please visit them online at www.lshv.org or contact 1-877-574-8529.