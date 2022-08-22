Construction Sealants Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for the product in residential buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 7,954.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends –Growing demand from emerging markets in the APAC region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand in residential buildings. The growing popularity and deployment of various cladding styles on residential buildings drive construction sealants' demand to deliver air and weatherproofing while accommodating for any movement or stresses that the buildings may be subjected to post-construction. Sealants improve the durability of repaired joints and provide an effective means to augment the building's overall sustainability without substituting existing construction materials.

The Construction Sealants market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Construction Sealants industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications.

Polysulphide sealants find extensive usage in commercial construction to provide resistance to wet and cold conditions owing to their impermeability.

Reactive sealants possess improved elasticity, which is advantageous for constructions facing expansion and shrinkage. In contrast, solvent-based sealants are less elastic and could experience premature breakage.

In flooring, construction sealant gives a smoother surface making the floor is easier to clean. Also, sealants prevent alkali and lime leachate from the concrete, leaving stains marks on the slab surface, thus adding to visual appeal.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, attributed to the growth of the construction industry in the region and a rise in the purchasing power of the people.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Construction Sealants market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA, among others.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sealants market on the basis of resin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicone

Polysulfide

Polyurethane

Emulsion

Plastisol

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bonding

Protection

Insulation

Cable Management

Sound Proofing

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Reactive

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glazing

Flooring & Joining

Sanitary & Kitchen

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Construction Sealants market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Construction Sealants market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Construction Sealants market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Construction Sealants Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

