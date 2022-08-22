Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,017 in the last 365 days.

East Asian and Pacific Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel J. Kritenbrink’s Travel to Ulaanbaatar and Seoul

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and Seoul, Republic of Korea (ROK) August 22-27.  
 
In Ulaanbaatar, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will participate in United States-Mongolia Annual Bilateral Consultations to discuss continued cooperation and shared interests between our two countries.  The United States is proud to be Mongolia’s Strategic Partner and “third neighbor” and is committed to supporting efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, enhance sovereignty, and diversify the Mongolian economy.

In Seoul, the Assistant Secretary will hold meetings with ROK government officials to discuss strengthening the U.S.-ROK Alliance and bilateral cooperation across a wide range of regional and global issues, including the threat posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine.  The Assistant Secretary will also highlight the importance of trilateral cooperation among the United States, ROK, and Japan.

You just read:

East Asian and Pacific Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel J. Kritenbrink’s Travel to Ulaanbaatar and Seoul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.