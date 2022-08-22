Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,253 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Park Jin to discuss continued U.S.-ROK cooperation in addressing global challenges.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister exchanged views on the critical importance of working jointly to uphold the international, rules-based order and stability in the Indo-Pacific, including the Taiwan Strait.

The Secretary expressed his appreciation for President Yoon’s remarks during his Liberation Day address, particularly the ROK’s concerted efforts to improve its relationship with Japan and secure the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.  The Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. ironclad commitment to the defense of the ROK and Japan.

In addition, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed U.S. and ROK efforts to provide assistance to Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine.  The Secretary noted the importance of adopting policies that ensure the U.S. and ROK’s economic security.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.