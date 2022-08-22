Assistant Secretary Robinson’s Travel with ONDCP and USAID Leadership to Colombia

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Todd D. Robinson will travel to Colombia from August 21–25 with White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Dr. Rahul Gupta and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator Peter Natiello.

While in Colombia, the delegation will meet with senior government officials to discuss U.S.-Colombia cooperation on various topics in support ​of peace implementation, including environmental protection, security, rural development, human rights, counternarcotics, and transnational crime. Following up on Under Secretary Nuland’s February announcement of $8 million for human rights-related police initiatives, Assistant Secretary Robinson will launch two INL-supported agreements worth $3.85 million to strengthen Colombian National Police human rights institutional policies and establish a police standards center.

Assistant Secretary Robinson also will announce several upcoming partnerships including with the Pan American Development Foundation and the Colombo Plan. The delegation looks forward to continued collaboration on these important issues with the Administration of Gustavo Petro.

