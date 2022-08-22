Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Emerging Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next generation integrated circuit market size is expected to reach USD 3,157.9 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for next generation integrated circuits in smartphones and other smart devices, and significant investments in advanced driver assistance systems by major market participants are driving market revenue growth.

The next generation integrated circuit is a type of integrated circuit made of advanced materials and components, to improve energy efficiency, convenience, security features, and functionalities. Very-large scale integration, for example, reduces the size of circuits, increases cost-effectiveness of devices, and improves performance in terms of circuit operating speed. These benefits increase the reliability of next-generation integrated circuits and make them an ideal component for a variety of electronic appliances.

The Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Report study covers global and regional markets with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects of the market. It likewise enlightens the complete serious climate of the worldwide market with an estimated time of 2022-2030. The Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market report provides an additional dashboard overview of key companies covering successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and recent developments in both historical and current situations.

Moreover, the study provides Porter’s five forces model, along with portfolio and financial analysis and business overview of services and products. The report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the Next Generation Integrated Circuit industry. The report also contains information and statistics, tables and figures that are used in strategic planning for the company's success.

Key Players Mentioned in the Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Research Report:

Allied Electronics & Automation, DERF Electronics Corp., Mouser Electronics, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Bourns, Inc., Macronix International Co., Ltd., and TDK-Micronas GmbH.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2022, Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits, announced the establishment of a new electric vehicle design center as part of its continued expansion into higher power GaN market. Compared to legacy silicon solutions, GaN-based onboard chargers are expected to charge three times faster and save up to 70% of energy.

Mixed-signal integrated circuit segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Majority of industries acknowledge the benefits of using mixed-signal integrated circuits, which help in improving reliability, lowering initial costs, and reducing power usage. This has resulted in high preference for mixed-signal integrated circuits among end-use industries, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Surface mount packaging segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, due to greater preference for surface mount packaging and advantages provided by it, such as reduced component size, increased component density, and improved mechanical performance under shock and vibration conditions. Furthermore, lower initial cost, as well as simple and quick automated assembly, make it a popular choice among end users.

The Next Generation Integrated Circuit market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of industry size, trends, and business growth prospects. This report also provides detailed information on technology spending for the forecasting period, which gives a unique view of the Next Generation Integrated Circuit market across numerous segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next generation integrated circuit market on the basis of product type, technique, number of components, package, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Digital Integrated Circuit

Analog Integrated Circuit

Mixed-Signal Integrated Circuit

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Thin and Thick Film Integrated Circuit

Monolithic Integrated Circuit

Hybrid or multichip Integrated Circuit

Number of Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Small-scale Integration

Medium-scale Integration

Large-scale Integration

Very Large-scale Integration

Ultra Large-scale Integration

Package Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Through-Hole Mount Packages

Surface Mount Packaging

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

