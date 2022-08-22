Submit Release
$775 Million in Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

As we approach the six-month mark of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal full-scale war against Ukraine, President Putin’s forces continue their assault, inflicting grievous harm on civilians and causing massive destruction of civilian infrastructure.  President Biden has been clear that we will continue to support the people of Ukraine in defending their country from Russia’s aggression for as long as it takes.

As part of those efforts, pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, today I am authorizing our nineteenth drawdown since September 2021 of U.S. arms and equipment utilizing this authority.  This $775 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories, equipment that Ukraine’s forces have used so effectively for their country’s defense.  This package brings total U.S. security assistance committed to Ukraine to approximately $10.6 billion since the beginning of this Administration.

The United States stands with our Allies and partners from more than 50 countries in providing vital security assistance to support Ukraine’s defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.  The courage and strength of Ukraine’s military and its people are extraordinary, and the United States will continue to provide additional systems and capabilities for Ukraine.  These capabilities are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table.

