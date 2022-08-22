Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,251 in the last 365 days.

Ninth Anniversary of the Ghouta, Syria Chemical Weapons Attack

Nine years ago, early in the morning of August 21, 2013, the Assad regime released the nerve agent sarin on Syrian civilians in the Ghouta district of Damascus, killing more than 1,400 people — many of them children.  Today, we recall with continuing horror this tragic event and we recommit ourselves to accountability for the perpetrators.

The United States remembers and honors the victims and survivors of the Ghouta attack and the many other chemical attacks we assess the Assad regime has launched.  We condemn in the strongest possible terms any use of chemical weapons anywhere, by anyone, under any circumstances.  There can be no impunity for those who use chemical weapons; the United States uses all available tools to promote accountability for such attacks.

The United States calls on the Assad regime to fully declare and destroy its chemical weapons program, in accordance with its international obligations, and for the regime to allow the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ Declaration Assessment Team access to the country to confirm Syria has resolved all remaining concerns about the regime’s chemical weapons program.

The United States strongly supports international and Syrian-led efforts to seek justice for the innumerable atrocities committed against the people of Syria, some of which rise to the level of war crimes and crimes against humanity.  We also reaffirm our support for an inclusive political resolution to the Syrian conflict in line with UN Security Council resolution 2254.

You just read:

Ninth Anniversary of the Ghouta, Syria Chemical Weapons Attack

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.