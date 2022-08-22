Dietary Supplements Market Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Abbott, Amway Corp, Procter & Gamble

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing geriatric population across the globe and shifting consumer preference due to rising health awareness are key factors driving market revenue growth

Dietary Supplements Market Size – USD 145.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trend – High demand for additional supplements among the working population” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dietary Supplements Market size reached USD 145.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Over the projected period, rising consumer awareness of their own health and wellbeing is anticipated to be a major market driver for dietary supplements. Due to busy schedules and evolving lifestyles, the working population worldwide struggles to meet the needs for dairy nutrients. The industry is anticipated to grow increasingly dependent on supplements to meet nutritional needs due to their high level of convenience.

Key Dietary supplements market participants include Abbott, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Amway Corp., Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Bayer AG, Herbalife International of America Inc., Glanbia PLC, Nature's Sunshine Product, Inc., Solgar Inc., Lamberts, Universal Nutrition, Pfizer Inc., American Health, Capstone Nutrition, LLC, VitaminLab, Nuchido and Nuchido Time+, Truebasics.com, NUTRIBAND, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc. (HVMN), and Persona Nutrition.

Products that can be ingested orally and contain at least one nutritional element are referred to as dietary supplements. The increasing demand for sports-based and athletic performance-enhancing substances is driving the global market. The market for food supplements is anticipated to be driven by rising consumer expenditure on health & wellness products as well as new customer demands for products that meet the body's daily micronutrient requirements. Additionally, efforts made by various governments to assist the manufacture of herbal supplements are anticipated to have a beneficial effect on market expansion. For instance, the Indian government dedicated USD 535 million to the herbal industry to encourage herbal production in July 2020 as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, which was part of the announcement of an economic stimulus package.

Key inclusions of the Dietary supplements market report:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The market for dietary supplements is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR growth in the botanical segment.

In terms of value sales, the market for herbal dietary supplements has shown rapid growth in recent years. The increased understanding of the health benefits associated with consuming plant-based food products and the increase in customers who are health-conscious are the key factors driving the market for herbal supplements. Horehound, yohimbe, cranberry, black cohosh, senna, cinnamon, and flaxseed are a few of the significant herbal dietary supplements that have gained increased popularity in recent years. Herbal and conventional dietary supplements have both grown significantly in popularity over the past several years, on the whole. The US and, to a lesser extent, Europe have absorbed long-standing cultural practises that have their roots in regions like East and South Asia.

Energy & weight management segment is expected to account for largest revenue share :

due to rising consumer health consciousness and an increase in the availability of weight management solutions over the anticipated term. Vitamins, herbs, minerals, fibre, caffeine, and other compounds included in dietary supplements can assist to enhance nutrition, increase energy, and develop muscle.

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share due to rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity among adults and children owing to changing lifestyle and food habits. Increasing population and growing health consciousness among consumers are increasing expenditure on health-enhancing products, which is driving revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The Dietary supplements market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Dietary supplements market .

Emergen Research has segmented the global dietary supplements market on the basis of product type, function, application, target consumer, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Botanicals

Minerals

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Probiotics

Herbal Supplements

Others

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Additional Supplements

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bone & Joint

Energy & Weight Management

Diabetes

Immunity

Others

Target Consumer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Infants

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women

Geriatric

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the overall Dietary supplements market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Dietary supplements market and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Dietary supplements market ?

What is the Dietary supplements market size at the regional and country-level?

Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Dietary supplements market ?

