Offshore Wind Energy Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Market Size – USD 36.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.2%, Market Trends – Decreasing Offshore auction prices

Technological advancements of offshore wind energy projects, rapid industrialization & urbanization & the rising demand for electricity in the developing economies are driving the demand of the market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Offshore Wind Energy Market will be worth USD 106.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing trend of industrialization in developing economies. The rapid urbanization and the increasing demand for electricity in developing countries are expected to drive the offshore wind energy market demand.The emergence of technologically advanced platforms powered by Artificial Intelligence, robotics, machine learning, data analytics, and the Internet of things, Big data, the cloud help maintain wind energy and monitor the turbine's energy level statistics. The technologies also help the turbines in reserving more energy for no wind situations and reduce the risks of damage by giving prior information about system failures.

The latest report titled ‘Global Offshore Wind Energy Market,’ published by Emergen research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Offshore Wind Energy industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Offshore Wind Energy market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Offshore Wind Energy market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2019, Vestas entered into a partnership with a local manufacturing service provider, Marand Precision Engineering, for Wind Turbine Assembly Facility in Geelong. The partnerships will help Vestas to expand its wind turbine assembly in the Victorian renewable energy sector.

The Fixed structure held the largest market share of 57.5% in the year 2019. Cost-effectiveness and ease of operation of the fixed structure have resulted in the segment's increasing demand.

Deep water (>60m Depth) is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period. The reductions in installations cost, improved engineering of turbines, and the development of turbines with floating substructures are expected to drive the segment's demand.

The Turbines accounted for the largest market share of the offshore wind energy market in 2019. Technological advancements of the turbines increased its capacity, which resulted in the requirement of fewer turbines to produce the same amount of power.

However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Offshore Wind Energy market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Offshore Wind Energy industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Offshore Wind Energy market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Vestas, General Electric Company, Adwen, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co., Ltd, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Senvion SA, Sinovel Wind Group Co., ABB, Ltd., Nexans S.A., and Nordex SE, among others.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Offshore Wind Energy Market on the basis of Installation, Location, Component, and region:

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Floating structure

Fixed Structure

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Shallow Water (<30m depth)

Transitional Water (30m-60m Depth)

Deep Water (>60m Depth)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Substructure

Turbine

Electrical Infrastructure

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Offshore Wind Energy market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Offshore Wind Energy market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

