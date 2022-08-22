Global Mobile Robotics Market to Generate USD 77.98 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Increase in utilization of autonomous mobile robots in healthcare, residential, commercial, and military sectors and surge in demand for warehouse automation drive the mobile robotics market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global mobile robotics market generated USD 13.56 billion in 2021, is expected to reach USD 77.98 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022 to 2030. The research provides an extensive analysis of key segments and their sub-segments along with regions and their respective countries. In addition, the report offers detailed insights on driving forces, restraining factors, and opportunities.

Mentioning statistics, information, data, and insights in 375 pages accompanied by 211 tables and 181 figures, the report aims to help leading market players, investors, and stakeholders achieve a competitive edge and devise steps to be taken to achieve sustainable growth. The report also outlines the Covid-19 impact on the mobile robotics market size.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 13.56 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 77.98 Billion CAGR 21.1% No. of Pages 375 Tables 211 Figures 181 Segments covered Product, Component, Application, and Geography. Drivers Increase in utilization of autonomous mobile robots in healthcare, residential, commercial, and military sectors Surge in demand for warehouse automation Opportunities Rise partnerships and strategic collaborations among market players Advent of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT)

The report provides detailed analysis of drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities of the global mobile robotics market. Increase in utilization of autonomous mobile robots in healthcare, residential, commercial, and military sectors and surge in demand for warehouse automation drive the market growth. However, high cost of manufacturing and privacy & security issues restrain the market growth.

Outlining the opportunities that would help leading players raise their mobile robotics market share in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the Semiconductor & Electronics at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Surge partnerships and strategic collaborations among market players and rapid industrialization present new opportunities in the coming years. In addition, advent of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) raise capabilities of mobile robots and surged the demand for various applications.”

The research provides a detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments of the global mobile robotics market. Major segments analyzed in the report include product, component, application, and geography. On the basis of product, the report sub-segments the market into AUV, UGV, and UAV. Based on component, the report further divides the market into support & service, hardware, and software. The hardware segment is sub-classified into sensors, power supply, actuators, and control system. By application, the report further segments the market into entertainment, logistics & warehousing, education, healthcare, military & defense, agriculture & forestry, domestic, and others.

By geography, the report further divides the global mobile robotics market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021, and will maintain its highest contribution by 2030. This is due to high adoption of robotics technology and the presence of technologically-advanced robotic systems. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific contributes to the second-largest mobile robotics market share, owing to rapid industrialization and untapped potential in developing countries.

The research offers a detailed analysis of each region based on each segment and its sub-segment. This information becomes a valuable source of guidance for leading players and new entrants to determine steps to be taken as per the market conditions and gain a strong presence in the mobile robotics industry.

The report provides a detailed analysis of leading players of the global mobile robotics market. The market players analyzed in the report include Boston Dynamics, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Amazon Robotics, Kuka AG, iRobot Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime, Ubtech Robotics, Inc., Softbank Robotics, and Northrop Grumman Corporation. The research mentions the product portfolio, business segment-based sales, key moves and developments of these players to highlight the competitive scenario.

