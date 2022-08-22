Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market to Surpass US$ 6,539.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global low molecular weight heparin market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,903.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market:

Increasing approval by the regulatory authorities is expected to drive the growth of the global low molecular weight heparin market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2019, Meitheal Pharnaceuticals, Inc., a generic injectable company, the U.S. Food and Drug Administartion (FDA) approved Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, USP, the generic equivalent of Lovenox. Meitheal licenses Enoxaparin Sodium Injection exclusively through its partnership with Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Biopharmaceutical Company, its majority shareholder. Enoxaparin had annual sales of approximately US$ 616 Mn in the U.S. Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, USP is contraindicated in patients with active major bleeding, history of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) within the past 100 days or in the presence of circulating antibodies, hypersensitivity to enoxaparin sodium and hypersensitivity to heparin or pork products.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global low molecular weight heparin market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period due to the increasing inclination of research institutes towards increasing application of low molecular weight heparin in various new treatment is expected to grow the demand of low molecular weight heparin, over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, American University of Beirut Medical Centre sponsored the study of a drug, bemiparin sodium (a form of LMWH), which is in phase 4 and helps to improve pregnancy outcomes in patients with recurrent implantation failure undergoing IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) and ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection)treatment.

Among packaging, prefilled syringes segment held a major market share in 2022, owing to prefilled syringes being the most preferred and effective packaging solution. Moreover, prefilled syringes have gained strong acceptance as delivery systems for injectable drugs, especially in the treatment of chronic conditions, which require repeated administration of the medication.

Among applications, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) segment held major market share in 2022. The treatment of established venous thromboembolism, low molecular weight heparin is safe and effective than unfractionated heparin. Moreover, home therapy of DVT with low molecular weight heparin, compared with inpatient therapy with unfractionated heparin, produces comparably better clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction, with cost savings.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global low molecular weight heparin market include Pfizer, Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI SA, Changzhou Qianhong Biopharma, and Intrapharm Laboratories.

Market Segmentation:

Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market, By Drug: Enoxaparin Dalteparin Nadroparin Bemiparin Tinzaparin Others

Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market, By Packaging: Multi-vials Prefilled Syringes

Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market, By Application: Deep Vein Thrombosis Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) Pulmonary Embolism Atrial Fibrillation

Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market, By End User: Hospitals Private Public Clinics Home

Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



