Global Antibacterial Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 65,444.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global antibacterial drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 44,612.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Antibacterial Drugs Market:

Increasing inorganic growth strategies by key market players is expected to drive growth of global antibacterial drugs market. For instance, in January 2021, TenNor Therapeutics (Suzhou) Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to research and development of differentiated products for the treatment of diseases associated with bacterial infections and dysbioses, announced that it had entered into a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. As part of the agreement, the parties planned to utilize a multi-targeting drug conjugation platform developed by TenNor to discover new therapies for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) diseases.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/177

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the global antibacterial drugs market growth over the forecast period. For instance, In November 2021, Allergan plc., announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation and Fast Track designation for ATM-AVI (aztreonam and avibactam), for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI), complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP)/ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP)

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global antibacterial drugs market include Spero Therapeutics, Allecra Therapeutics, R-Pharm Group, Melinta Therapeutics LLC, MicuRx, TenNor Therapeutics Ltd, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. AstraZeneca , Bayer AG , Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/177

Market Segmentation:

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Drug Class: β-lactams Quinolones Macrolides Tetracyclines Aminoglycosides Sulfonamides Phenicols Others

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Veterinary Pain Management Market, By Product (Drugs and Devices), By Application (Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, Postoperative Pain, Cancer, and Others), By Animal Type (Companion and Livestock), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics and Retail Outlet & Others), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2028

Fibromyalgia Treatment Market, by Drug Class (Antidepressants (Milnacipran (Savella and Other Generics), Duloxetine (Cymbalta and Other Generics), and Others), Antiepileptics (Pregabalin (Lyrica and Other Generics), and Others), Muscle Relaxants, Analgesics, and Others (Including Pipeline Drugs)), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com