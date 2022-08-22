Flat Panel Antenna Market size worth $ 1507.98 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 18.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing demand for the electronically steered array flat panel antenna is a primary factor that is likely to drive the Global Flat Panel Antenna Market growth over the forecast period. Increasing research on space exploration from every country across the globe is driving the demand for more and more flat-panel antennas.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Flat Panel Antenna Market ” By Type (Electronically steered, Mechanically steered), By Frequency (C and X band, Ku, K, and Ka band), By End-Use Industry (Aviation, Telecommunications), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Flat Panel Antenna Market size was valued at USD 400.10 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1507.98 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.10% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Flat Panel Antenna Market Overview

The Flat Panel Antenna Market is growing at a rapid pace over the past few years. Rising demand from the various end-use industries is one of the key factors which is propelling the growth of the market. These types of antennas are increasingly being used to track and maintain satellite links, even when the platform such as the train, boats, military vehicles, etc. are in motion. The growth of flat panel antennas in the telecommunication sector is one of the key opportunities for the key market vendors over the forecast period. However, the high cost of the flat antenna and the lack of technical expertise are some of the factors, which could hinder the market’s growth over the forecast period.

The flat panel antenna is a relatively new technology and therefore there is a significant challenge for technical expertise across the globe. The problems of technical expertise mainly occur in the countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Nepal, Bhutan, etc. countries. Many key players in the market are focusing on the development of technologically advanced flat-panel antennas to serve the end-use industries. For instance, in march 2022, Intellian Technologies announced that they are developing a new portfolio of three flat-panel antennas. — a portable rugged manpack terminal, a high data rate fixed enterprise solution, and a low-profile communication on the move (COTM) solution.

Key Developments

In September 2019, ThinKom Solutions, Inc., announced that it has been selected to supply its ThinSat 300 flat-panel phased-array antennas for Indonesian Federal Police command center vehicles to access satellite broadband on the move.

In December 2021, OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, and Kymeta Corporation announced the joint agreement to develop an innovative flat-panel electronically steered user terminal, using the Kymeta u8 flat panel antenna technology.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Hanwha Phasor Ltd., ThinKom Solutions, Inc., L-com Global Connectivity, China Starwin Science & Technology Co., Ltd., TTI Norte S.L., Isotropic Systems Ltd., OneWeb, ST Engineering iDirect, Inc., Kymeta Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Flat Panel Antenna Market On the basis of Type, Frequency, End-Use Industry, and Geography.

Flat Panel Antenna Market, By Type Electronically steered Mechanically steered

Flat Panel Antenna Market, By Frequency C and X band Ku, K, and Ka band

Flat Panel Antenna Market, By End-Use Industry Aviation Telecommunications Military Commercial Others

Flat Panel Antenna Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



