Creating insect-free spaces without the toxicity – How Repeltec’s new approach is changing Pest Control in 2022

Repeltec Surface Coating repellent against flying and crawling insects.

Repelling insects rather then killing them might be the solution to a safer insect free environment.

Our research has resulted is a coating that can be used in family homes, businesses and other places; limiting the negative impact on people, pets and the environment that insecticides can have.” — CEO, Tom Sam

HELSINKI, FINLAND, August 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harnessing a controlled release technology with a friendly active ingredient that is commonly found in skin lotions, Repeltec (developed by Finnish based AFFIX Labs ) is an innovative new series of products that keep insects away for months in most environments. Repeltec's repellent effect differs from traditional kill-on-contact pesticides, and with additional benefits such as a long-lasting area effect that targets both crawling and flying insects. It is an exciting new preventative solution for pest control.The demand for less toxic products is by this point well known, and across industries, companies strive to make their products more suitable to the demands of an increasingly informed consumer. Pest control products, however, have lagged on this trend for some time with options being limited to either hazardous chemicals, or safer but less effective options. Repeltec tackles these shortcomings with a proactive solution that is inspired by nature yet still highly effective, and works incredibly well on mosquitoes, flies, ants, ticks, cockroaches and many more.As a repellent coating spray, rather than a kill-on-contact insecticide, Repeltec offers a preventative solution that stops insects from getting into treated spaces before they become an issue. Repeltec uses controlled release technology to slowly release a non-toxic compound that creates a repellent "bubble". This effect works to repel not just crawling insects, but nearby flying pests which are turned away often before they even land on a sprayed surface.All this is achieved with a naturally inspired active ingredient that repels a wide range of insects without killing them, and without having adverse effects on nearby humans and animals or environments, for whom commonly used insecticides can be highly hazardous. By harnessing a friendlier ingredient in an innovative way and completely avoiding pesticides, alcohol and nano-particles, Repeltec is poised to revolutionize pest control without resorting to the harmful ingredients that most spray-to-kill solutions use.Dermatologically tested in Germany, and NSF certified, meaning it can be used in kitchens, user safety has been one of the pillars of the research and development that has gone into creating this new approach. CEO of AFFIX Labs, Tom Sam says "We aimed to solve some of the significant issues in the industry, particularly around residual insect management, and placed great importance on developing a solution that is safe to use in a variety of environments. Our research has resulted is a coating that can be used in family homes, work places, food preparation areas, and other places we commonly visit; limiting the negative the impact on people, pets and the environment that insecticides can have".Suitable for most materials, it can be sprayed on walls, furniture, curtains, cupboards and anywhere that insects commonly hide, and will repel insects for months in most indoor environments. Repeltec achieves this performance by influencing the way that insects interact with their environments, and depending on the species, it can repel insects, mask the smells they use to detect humans and animals, or irritate the nerves used to detect food.

About AFFIX Labs
AFFIX Labs is award winning chemical technology start-up founded at the start of 2020. Registered in Finland, the company is focused on creating new coating technologies, novel active formulations, and helping society fight communicable diseases. The company received its first round of seed funding in Q4 of 2020, and is suppling partners on four continents, rapidly expanding to new regions across the globe.

Repeltec Surface Coating tested for chemical repellency following to WHO standards.