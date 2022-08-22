Topical Drug Delivery Market Size | Key Product Segments and Their Upcoming Trend till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Topical Drug Delivery Market is mainly driven by major increase in prevalence of skin diseases, conditions that require application of topical drugs & solutions

Topical Drug Delivery Market Size – USD 88.96 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trend – High demand from the APAC region.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Topical Drug Delivery Market is expected to register high revenue growth and reach a market size of USD 145.68 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The importance of topical drug formulations for pharmaceutical delivery is rapidly increasing, and rising demand and use of these types of products is contributing to increasing market size currently, and the trend for more convenient treatments at home is contributing to increasing market size. Topical drug delivery routes helps to deliver drug substance more selectively to the specific area, while avoiding drug level fluctuations. This method also offers inter-and intra-patient variations, better compliance, and high suitability for self-medication and better convenience.

The rising prevalence of skin diseases such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, etc. continues to fuel growth of the global topical drug delivery market. Some other crucial factors such as this route of drug administration being non-invasive in nature, improved efficiency of drugs administered into the skin, and increasing global geriatric population are other major factors further driving growth of the topical drug delivery market. Moreover, new topical drug approvals and rapid technological advancement and developments, and constant innovations in the field are likely to propel growth of the topical drug delivery market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Due to growing need for development of more efficient drugs that can be absorbed through the skin, nanotechnology is being increasingly researched as a viable option in topical drug delivery system. For example, lipid-based nano-delivery systems will help to effectively deliver the required drug through the skin, and has been proving beneficial in overcoming skin barriers.

Leading Companies of the Topical Drug Delivery Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé SA, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Merck & Co, Bausch Health Companies, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals, and Encore Dermatology, Inc., Others

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In December 2018, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. acquired RHOFADE cream from Allergan. The acquisition has enabled Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. to refocus its resources on the development of immuno-inflammatory assets in order to provide developed treatments for patients suffering from immuno-inflammatory diseases.

In November 2018, Sun Pharmaceutical acquired Pola Pharma and two of the latter’s manufacturing facilities in Japan. This transaction has helped to strengthen the company’s dermatology business in the island nation of Japan.

The market in North America accounted for the largest market share of 32% in 2019. The presence of numerous major pharmaceutical companies has been resulting in the robust and high market size in terms of revenue from countries in the region, and North America has been dominating other regions in terms of revenue share contribution to the global market over the past few years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global topical drug delivery market based on product types, route, end-use, and regions as follows:

Product Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Semi-Solid

Solid Formulations

Transdermal Products

Liquid Formulations

Route Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Dermal

Ophthalmic

Nasal

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Burn Center

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

