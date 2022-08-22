Electronic Skin Patches Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 8,232.8 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends –Growing geriatric population” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electronic skin patches market is projected to be worth USD 18.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The electronic skin patches market observes a rapid growth attributed to the surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices. Electronic skin patches, flexible and thin wearable products, attach to the human skin deploying biocompatible adhesives. As an instance, the application of electronic skin patches on a definite skin area can replace a heart rate monitor strap, positioned and held around the human body, and might face the risk of being misplaced. Electronic skin patches than conventional wearable devices are lighter, smaller, very comfortable, and less invasive.

The Electronic Skin Patches Marketplace Report offers wide-ranging information and facts about the Electronic Skin Patches market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Electronic Skin Patches market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Electronic Skin Patches Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Electronic Skin Patches market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2019, Holst Centre announced the launch of a disposable health patch for taking measurements of vital signs associated with human health. An essential technology enhancement in this groundbreaking health patch is incorporating an extensive range of sensors into MUSEIC V3 SoC solution by imec.

Electroactive polymers held the second largest market share in 2019 as it can alter size and shape based on the fluctuating electric field. These polymers possess distinctive properties like low density, improved mechanical flexibility, structural simplicity, absence of acoustic noise, and low cost.

Cosmetic patches drive an innovative delivering system of active cosmetic ingredients across the skin barrier, thereby resolving the hurdles associated with stability observed during the usage of specific actives.

Europe contributed to the second largest electronic skin patches market share in 2019 attributed to the developing healthcare sector and increased investment in R&D activities.

Leading Companies of the Electronic Skin Patches Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

iRhytm Technologies, Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, MC10, Philips, Xenoma, Quad Industries, and Sensium Healthcare Ltd., among others.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Electronic Skin Patches market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electronic skin patches market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stretchable Circuits

Photovoltaic Systems

Stretchable Conductors

Electroactive Polymers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Health Monitoring Systems

Drug Delivery Systems

Cosmetics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes

Cosmetic Firms

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Electronic Skin Patches market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Electronic Skin Patches market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Electronic Skin Patches market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Electronic Skin Patches industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Electronic Skin Patches market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Electronic Skin Patches industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

