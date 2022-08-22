Oil Storage Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis Report by 2030

AMR Logo

Increase in import and export activities within the oil industry is driving market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oil storage market size was valued at $12.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $18.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030. Increasing use of oil storage tanks in the production, refining, and distribution of petroleum products, surge in oil & gas production activities, and growing demand for crude oil in various end-use sectors are expected to drive the growth of the global oil storage market. On the other hand, alteration in product, physical, and chemical properties is expected to hinder the growth of the market to some extent. However, rising trend for strategic petroleum reserves across various countries across the globe is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global oil storage market is driven primarily by continued rise in energy outlook largely coupled with growing concerns about responding to the emergency supply of crude oil. Increase in import and export activities within the oil industry is driving market growth. Logistics and transportation are basic functions in the oil & gas industry. Current players in India, China, Canada, and the Middle East are expanding their ability to process heavy crude oil with more capacity, which is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID19 is expected to have a reasonable impact on the global oil storage market. With land tanks and storage options nearly full in some major countries, including the U.S. and India, market participants are often looking for opportunities to contribute to the demand for new oil storage alternatives in these areas. Nonetheless, technological advances, investments in storage facility development, and new pipelines to increase tank storage capacity are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in this market.

Download Report Sample (260 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2217

Population growth, rise in income levels, and rapid urbanization have created global oil demand, but resource depletion means that most countries in the world are primarily dependent on oil supply imports increase. The world's population is projected to reach approximately 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100, and countries to build these terminals to meet oil demand and income from commercial exploitation will drive the growth of the market. Various products derived from crude oil such as diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel, and kerosene have found huge applications in various sectors. In recent years, the automobile industry has grown rapidly. Navy operations have increased. The aviation industry is keeping pace with the growth of air travel, and the chemical industry is with the introduction of new products. Due to these factors, the demand for diesel, gasoline, and lubricating oil is increasing, which has positive impact on the demand for crude oil, which, in turn, propels the demand for oil storage terminals.

The global oil storage market is segmented into type, material, product design, and region.

Based on type, the crude oil segment accounted for the majority share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The naphtha segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period.

Based on product design, the market is bifurcated into open top tank, fixed roof tank, floating roof tank, and others. In terms of value, floating roof tank segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Based on material, the carbon steel segment held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the global market. The fiber reinforced plastic segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2217

Based on region, market across LAMEA generated the highest share in 2020, garnering around half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period.

The major companies profiled in oil storage industry include Belco manufacturing co., Inc., Brooge Energy, Containment Solutions, Inc., LBC Tank Terminals, L. F. Manufacturing, Inc., Oiltanking GmbH, Odfjell SE, Puma Energy, Royal Vopak, and Vitol.

In addition to the abovementioned companies, there are Energy Transfer Partners, LP. (Sunoco Logistics Partners), Synalloy Corporation, Columbian TecTank, Inc., Poly Processing Company, Inc., Red Ewald Inc., and ZCL Composites Inc. are competing for the share of the market through product launch, joint venture, partnership, and expanding the production capabilities to meet the future demand for the Oil storage in the forecast period.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Oil Storage Market

• Emergence of COVID-19 had a less impact on the growth of the global Oil storage market during this period.

• This impact is mostly attributed to the significant disruptions in the raw material transportation, presence of low-labor, led to shutdown of many manufacturing industries led to decline of demand for Oil storage during this period.

• The decrease in demand for many non-essential products and shut down of construction has created a negative impact on the development of global oil storage market.

• Thus, the abovementioned factors are expected to have negative impact the global Oil storage market growth during the pandemic period.

