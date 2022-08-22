Microlearning Market Insights, Demand, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of result-oriented and skill-based training among organizations is a key factor driving microlearning market revenue growth

Microlearning Market Size – USD 1.86 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microlearning market size was USD 1.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of result-oriented and skill-based training among organizations is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Microlearning is a process of learning and acquiring knowledge by utilizing small chunks of relevant information to achieve a specific learning outcome. Microlearning usually implies short and targeted learning, which ranges from 3 to 5 minutes. These courses consist of engaging videos, podcasts, infographics, animations, games, and more engaging content to improve employees’ knowledge retention and engagement.

The new report by Emergen Research titled, ‘Global Microlearning Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2022-2030’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Microlearning market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, product, industry, and major regions.The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1127

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The healthcare segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising adoption of microlearning solutions among health care professionals. Healthcare professionals need to constantly upgrade and up-skill their knowledge and skills with changing procedures and evolving technology to comply with any latest regulatory framework in medical field. Increasing need to update healthcare professionals about latest medical devices and pharmaceutical products is resulting in increasing demand for microlearning solutions. This can help healthcare professionals to easily retain information, improve their performance, and ensure quick and cost-effective method of learning.

The Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. SMEs face resource shortage and hence they fail to provide skills-based and result-oriented training to employees. By utilizing microlearning solutions, they can develop short, interactive, and engaging learning content in a cost-effective manner.

The North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global microlearning market in 2021 due to growing demand for e-learning platform among large organizations and SMEs in countries across the region, especially in the U.S and Canada. In addition, major market players such as Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Axonify Inc., IBM Corporation, among others, are introducing advanced learning methodology and developing advanced microlearning solutions by integrating AI, ML, and Virtual Reality (VR) with microlearning solution, which is expected to drive market revenue growth in the region.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The prominent manufacturers operating in the market are IBM Corporation, SwissVBS, Saba Software, Inc., iSpring Solutions, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Qstream, Inc., eduMe Ltd., Neovation Learning Solutions, Gnowbe Pte. Ltd., and 7taps Inc.. They have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microlearning-market

The report studies the types and applications of the global Microlearning market. The report categorizes the Microlearning industry into different types covering different products supplied in the Microlearning market. Each type is briefly described in the report such that why it is used, the main sources, the production costs, and the processing involved in it. Depending upon various applications of the products and services in the market, the Microlearning market is categorized in the following non-exhaustive list of products. The application segment is anticipated to grow rapidly shortly due to its unique features and solutions, other crucial information about the types and applications is given in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global microlearning market based on deployment, organization size, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution

Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Logistics

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1127

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Microlearning market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Microlearning with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Quick Buy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1127

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Microlearning market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Microlearning market?

• How will each Microlearning submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Microlearning submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

• Will leading Microlearning markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Endometrial Ablation Devices Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/endometrial-ablation-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-596-9-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-5-3-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/antibody-drug-conjugates-market-size-to-reach-usd-20-01-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-25-8-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Embolotherapy Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/embolotherapy-market-size-to-reach-usd-7-13-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-9-3-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/implantable-cardioverter-defibrillator-market-size-to-reach-usd-8-81-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-2-7-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Nanorobotics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/-nanorobotics-market-size-to-reach-usd-14-03-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-10-9-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

The global microlearning market size was USD 1.86 Billion in 2021