Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Forecast, Dynamics, Growth, Scope and Regional Outlook 2027

The rising application into personalized medicine and nutrition and growing technological advancements in metagenomics is driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 243.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.0%, Market Trends – The rise in the focus on therapies for human microbiomes.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent estimate by Emergen Research, the market for human microbiome therapeutics will be valued USD 1,098.4 million by 2027. The market for human microbiome therapeutics is expected to grow quickly as a result of the growing integration of these therapies into nutrition and customised medicine. In addition, it is estimated that the expanding technological developments in metagenomics and the therapeutic system would further fuel market expansion throughout the projected period.

However, over the course of the projection period, market expansion is projected to be constrained by high infrastructure and equipment costs as well as challenging laboratory bacterium development and isolation methods.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and collaborations. Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BiomX Ltd., LNC Therapeutics SA, Commense Inc, Embion Technologies SA, DermBiont, Inc, CoreBiome, Inc., Carbiotix AB, Biotagenics Inc., and Finch Therapeutics, and others are some of the top companies profiled in the report.

Key Highlights from the Report

BiomX Ltd. stated in August 2019 that a brand-new, cutting-edge production facility had been completed. The new facility, which is headquartered in Ness Ziona, will help BiomX with the clinical development of potential phage products, and it might be expanded in the future to meet demand for commercial manufacturing. In this current phase of live biotherapeutics, which includes phages as well as bacteria and cells produced from humans, the development has been a key step on the path to clinical development.

Probiotics is anticipated to rule the market during the period of forecast. Probiotics are living things, including bacteria and yeasts, that have positive effects on health when taken.

Due to its widespread use, the small molecule therapeutics market category held the greatest market share and was projected to increase at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The infectious illness segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the period of forecast. The widespread use of antibiotics and the rising prevalence of diseases caused by microbial dysbiosis, along with the development of microbiome-based drugs, are the primary drivers of potential growth in the market.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market on the basis of product, approach, therapeutic area, diseases, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Prescription Drugs

Probiotics

Medical Foods

Prebiotics

Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Microbial Consortia

Phage Cocktail

Small Molecule Therapies

Microbial Ecosystems

Genetically Modified Single Strain Bacteria

Single Strain Whole Bacteria

Therapeutic Areas Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Autoimmune Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Infectious Disease

Others

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Crohn’s Disease

difficile

Diabetes

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Others

How will the Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, 2020 to 2027 report help you?

In summary, our 250-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2027 for Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, 2020 to 2027 Market, with forecasts for include report segmentation and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2027 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, 2020 to 2027 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, 2020 to 2027.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.

