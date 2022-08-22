Xanthan Gum Market Size, Share and Business Report 2020-2028 – Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising health consciousness and increasing demand for natural food additives are some of the key factors driving global xanthan gum market revenue growth

Xanthan Gum Market Size – USD 442.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.1%, Market Trends – Growing demand for xanthan gums from Asia Pacific” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Xanthan Gum Market size is expected to reach USD 566.4 Million in 2018 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady xanthan gum market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for natural food additives among a growing consumer base and shift away by a number of food & beverage companies from use of inorganic/synthetic ingredients in food products owing to increasing inclination of consumers towards products containing natural ingredients. Additives are used in food and beverages to impart certain characteristics such as improved appearance, taste, and texture, as well as to extend shelf life of products. This coupled with steady shift by consumers towards healthier and better quality products, regardless of high costs, are some of the other major factors fueling demand for xanthan gum. Furthermore, increasing production and sales of organic food & beverage products is resulting in reducing use of synthetic food additives and ingredients. Rising demand for organic food products globally is expected to continue to support revenue growth, and also open up more lucrative revenue opportunities for major players operating in the global market.

Rising prevalence of celiac disease and incidence of various allergies caused by gluten-based foods are factors supporting demand for gluten-free xanthan gum. In addition, wide scope of applications such as for baking gluten-free products, including cakes, cookies, muffins, pizza dough, bread, and salad dressings, coupled with rising awareness regarding high content of carbohydrates and dietary fibers in xanthan gum, are factors expected to support market revenue growth.

Key companies operating in the Xanthan Gum market include:

Solvay SA, Ingredion Inc., Cargill Inc., FDL Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, CP Kelco, DuPont, Fugeng Group Company Ltd., FMC Corporation, and Deosen Biochemical Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Jungbunzlauer made an announcement about increasing its production capacity for xanthan gum at its facility located in Austria (Pernhofen). The investments made by Jungbunzlauer in new fermentation and purification instruments, as well as a completely automated packaging line, is due to increasing global demand for xanthan gum from food & beverage and other end-use industries.

Among the application segments, the thickener segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Xanthan gum is widely used in products ranging from ice creams to salad dressings. It is also used to enhance consistency and to thicken the texture of a variety of food & beverage products.

Among the industry vertical segments, oil & gas segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly fast growth rate over the forecast period. Leak-off rate in oil & gas fields is critical during drilling, stimulation treatments, and completion operations. In addition, fluid loss control mechanisms used during such operations could lead to permeability loss during flow initiation. Xanthan gum finds wide use as a viscosifier for products such as drilling and completion fluids in oil & gas fields owing to its rheological characteristics.

Asia Pacific xanthan gum market accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to rapid growth of the food & beverage industry and increasing oil & gas exploration activities in countries in the region. Additionally, shifting consumer preference towards the use of more natural food ingredients, coupled with rising disposable income are additional factors boosting Asia Pacific xanthan gum market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global xanthan gum market on the basis of form, application, industry vertical, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Stabilizer

Thickener

Gelling Agent

Coating Material

Fat Replacer

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

