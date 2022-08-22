Air Purifier Market 2020 Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growth of the market is attributed to increase in demand for clean air,due to the growing population levels in addition to growing lungs problems in urban areas

Air Purifier Market Size – USD 8.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trends – Increasing disposable income with growth in spending on home appliances.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Air Purifier Market is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The use of air purifiers is expanding globally, particularly in areas with exceptionally high pollution levels. The main market drivers include things like the growth of industrial activity, urbanisation, pollution due to high factory emissions, and social unit activities. In fact, the three largest markets with the highest demand for air filters are APAC, Europe, and North America.

Regarding availability, the air equipment industry has been seriously handicapped since the detention started on a global scale. Because of the disruption on numerous fronts, including logistics, on-line channels, and value chain, retail and online sales came to a complete halt. Residential sales have stopped as a result of being employed only for the delivery of necessities, therefore air equipment development companies are now depending on business end users to drive demand.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Air Purifier market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Air Purifier market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some major companies in the global market report include Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Inc., IQAir North America, Panasonic Corporation, Aerus LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key Highlights from the Report

Despite supply chain disruptions, multinational air equipment firms are anticipated to use existing inventories to remedy the impeded production and international trade once lockdown restrictions caused by COVID-19 are lifted. Due to consumers' discretionary spending power and low pollution levels, it is projected that the residential sector will recover slowly.

Air purifiers have been around for a while, but many people still consider them to be a luxury or style item rather than a need. It is projected that a temporary change focused on institutional and business end-users, particularly hospitals, offices, and government buildings, will help the air equipment industry recover.

With a market share of 45.1% in 2019, HEPA became the most popular technology due to the technology's increased effectiveness when it comes to dust mites, pollens, soil particles, and other indoor allergens.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Air Purifier Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Air Purifier Market on the basis of technology, applications and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

