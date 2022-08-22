Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Global Trend, Demand, Scope, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020 -2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global Autonomous Vehicle Market is projected to reach USD 724.36 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The emergence

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Autonomous Vehicle Market is projected to reach USD 724.36 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The emergence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) may well be a significant autonomous cars market growth driver. They assist in reducing the pressure on the propulsion by avoiding distractions. These things are mainly equipped with computing and other similar unique features. Additionally, the growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies in mapping, cameras, processors, software sensors and algorithms are resulting in the betterment of the applicability of ADAS in every vehicle. Aside from that, automotive manufacturers are using ADAS in vehicles to reduce the speed of road accidents, further on improve the protection of pedestrians, occupants, and vehicles. However, highly advanced technological systems can often cause failures and malfunctions. This factor may hamper market growth.

The key factors hindering the expansion of the autonomous cars market is cybersecurity and the safety precautions surrounding it. Although the self-driving car market has enormous growth potential, many purchasers don't seem to be quite able to deliver the keys because of the threat of hackers as they're tend to take control of data during various situations as well as set destinations that is likely to threaten the privacy of passengers. The idea about hackers taking control of the vehicles during various situations is more concerning. as an example, the first case of an autonomous car killing a pedestrian was reported in Arizona (USA) in 2018. Chinese researchers in 2017 revealed vulnerabilities in Tesla Model X, when researchers hacked the vehicle via Wi-Fi and cellular connections using software that was sent to the car's application in a series of circuitous computer exploits.

Get a PDF sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/59

The idea about hackers taking control of the vehicles during various situations is more concerning. as an example, the first case of an autonomous car killing a pedestrian was reported in Arizona (USA) in 2018. Chinese researchers in 2017 revealed vulnerabilities in Tesla Model X, when researchers hacked the vehicle via Wi-Fi and cellular connections using software that was sent to the car's application in a series of circuitous computer exploits.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Autonomous Vehicle Market on the basis of source, application and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Camera

LiDAR

Radar

Ultrasonic Sensor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Civil

Robo Taxi

Ride hail and share

Self-driving bus

Self-driving truck

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/59

Regional Outlook:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Autonomous Vehicle market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Outlook:

The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Autonomous Vehicle market. It offers a systematic presentation of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report analyzes the effective initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion in the long run. In addition, this section highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have been assessed using certain effective analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

To read more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-vehicle-market

Leading companies operating across the global Autonomous Vehicle market:

Honda Motor Corporation

Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)

Ford Motor Company

BMW AG

General Motors

Audi AG

Nissan Motor Company

Tesla and Toyota Motor Corporation

others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Rise within the event of smart cities is also a key factor driving the expansion of the autonomous cars market. the electrical autonomous cars help reduce pollution in smart cities and also help to fight global temperature change. By using driverless cars, traffic accidents is decreased by 90%, significantly improving the protection of our roads. Several countries like Mexico, Canada and also the US are deploying digital infrastructure to promote communication between vehicles and networks to assemble essential information, thereby reducing holdup and improving road safety. Therefore, rise within the event of smart cities is predicted to drive the expansion of the autonomous cars market.

Full automation vehicles may well be a key trend within the autonomous cars market. The autonomous vehicles can potentially perform most of the driving functions in all circumstances, these vehicles are being designed to be used as robo-taxis, among others, like Waymo. With time, these cars are likely to blend with US roadways by improving technology across six stages of driver assistance within the approaching years from No automation (where a very engaged driver continues to be required) to full autonomation (where an automatic vehicle runs independently, without somebody's driver). Tesla has confirmed that it plans to supply a software update to its vehicles sometime by the tip of 2019 or early 2020. Also, per Wired, by the tip of 2020, Teslas are fully autonomous.

In June 2019, Apple, an American technology company acquired Drive.ai, a California based company, which works on autonomous cars for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition boosted Apple's own development of a self-driving vehicle system.

Thank you for reading our report. In case of further queries regarding the report or inquiry about its customization, please connect with us. We will ensure your report is well-suited to your requirements.

Latest Blog Articles Published by Emergen Research:

cloud data back-up recovery market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-data-back-up-recovery-market

light weapons market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market

automated breast ultrasound market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automated-breast-ultrasound-market

flexible sigmoidoscopy market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flexible-sigmoidoscopy-market

infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.