Teleradiology Services Market to Cross USD 32.34 Billion by 2027 by Size, Share, Growth and Top Players Analysis

The scarcity of radiologists and increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of teleradiology services are driving the demand of the market.

Teleradiology Services Market Size – USD 5.92 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.7%, Market Trends –Growing utilization of advanced technologies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent analysis by Emergen Research, the market for teleradiology services worldwide is anticipated to reach USD 32.34 billion by 2027. The favourable government measures surrounding the adoption of teleradiology in order to give early disease detection might be blamed for the expansion of this market. Additionally, the use of contemporary technology like the adoption of cloud-based, blockchain, and cryptocurrency technologies will result in more efficient and affordable solutions. The industry is experiencing increased demand as a result of rising investments in the creation of cutting-edge technologies.

Despite the disruption to the supply chain and availability of raw materials, the pandemic has raised demand for the product in the healthcare sector. Healthcare professionals are working under a great deal of pressure as a result of the epidemic, therefore they are turning to teleradiology services for assistance in reading reports and diagnosing patients. In addition, technology aids in boosting imaging instruments' productivity and minimising human mistake. Telehealth and teleradiology use has expanded as a result of the pandemic. A hurdle could be the lack of internet capacity in rural areas and the low level of trust that rural residents have in teleradiology services.

The Teleradiology Services research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on a detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Key players in the Teleradiology Services market include

Philips Healthcare, Teleradiology Solutions, USRAD Holdings, Inc., Everlight Radiology, MEDNAX, Inc., ONRAD, Inc., AGFA Healthcare, RAMSOFT, Inc., Telediagnostic Solutions PVT. LTD. and CARESTREAM HEALTH, Inc., among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

Due to the hospitals & clinics' increasing use of teleradiology services, the Hospitals & clinics segment held the majority of the market in 2019 with a share of 54.6%. Because of the pandemic's lack of radiologists, diagnostic imaging methods are being used more frequently to preserve workflow and boost efficiency.

Due to the rising need for healthcare software to boost data transparency and enhance patient outcomes, the software segment is anticipated to grow at the greatest CAGR over the course of the projected period.

Due to its highly developed healthcare system, North America has the highest adoption rate in the market over the projection period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Teleradiology Services Market on the basis of Imaging Technique, End-Users, Products and Services, and region:

Imaging Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Computed tomography (CT)

X-Rays

Ultrasound

Mammography

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Products and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Teleradiology services

Teleradiology Services Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Teleradiology Services market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2016-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Teleradiology Services market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Teleradiology Services market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Teleradiology Services market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

