Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market to Reach a Valuation of nearly US$ 12.3 Bn by the end of 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. commands a market share of 24.4% in the Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market and is expected to keep it intact in the forthcoming years. The market in the country is projected to witness a CAGR of 6% coupled with an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.3 Bn to reach a total market valuation of US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2032

The US to Command the Larger Proportion of Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market throughout the Analysis Period

The US commanded over 24% of the market share and is expected to maintain its position intact with an absolute opportunity growth of US$ 1.3 Bn with the market projection of US$ 3 Bn by 2032. The extensive need for consumer electronics products and the presence of accommodating litigations like the CHIPS Act aids the U.S. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market growth.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market: Competition Insights

Intel Corporation, Arm Limited, Avery Design Systems Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Cast Inc., Synopsys Inc., Rambus Inc., Ceva Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited, Nvidia Corporation, TES Electronic Solutions GmBH, Digital Media Professionals Inc., TAKUMI Corporation, VeriSilicon/Vivante, and Qualcomm Incorporated are among the key semiconductor intellectual property companies worldwide.

To expand their product portfolio and simultaneously capitalize on the growing market demand, many of these companies are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. The key market players shaping the Semiconductor Intellectual Property Industry are also focused on new product launches furthering their position in the market.

Some of the recent developments in the semiconductor intellectual property market are as follows:

In April 2021, a partnership between Rambus Inc. and Lattice Semiconductor was announced. The aim behind its conceptualization is the mutual benefit of both firms from their combined technology associated with security solutions. This partnership is anticipated to aid Rambus Inc. in attracting new customers to further increase its revenue growth.

In April 2021, Nvidia ampere architecture GPUs were launched by Nvidia Corporation. This new product launch is aimed at next-generation desktops, servers, and laptops to increase their efficiency and make remote work possible without hampering the quality.

In January 2021, a licensing agreement was finalized between Ceva Inc. and the U.S. DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) for accelerating the technology innovations for DARPA programs. This partnership comes under DARPA Toolbox initiative, and sets up an access framework providing the DARPA organizations the ability to access Ceva Inc.’s commercially available IPs, tools and infrastructure support for expediting their programs. It also aids the company in strengthening its technological knowledge, subsequently enhancing product quality and performance efficiency.

In May 2020, Arm IP was launched by Arm Technology to enhance its digital portfolio. This latest product is aimed toward alleviating the customer experience by helping the Android ecosystem with the ability to innovate.

Key Segments Covered In Market Survey

The Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market is segmented based on type, architecture design, application, and region.

By Type:

Verification IP

ASIC

Memory IP

Interface IP

Processor IP





By Architecture Design:

Hard IP Core

Soft IP Core

By Application:

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

To be continued…!

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market, presenting historical market data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market in terms of Type (Verification IP, ASIC, Memory IP, Interface IP, and Processor IP), Architecture Design (Hard IP Core and Soft IP Core), Application (Healthcare, Telecommunications, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Others), and across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

