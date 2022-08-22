Blood Group Typing Market Size Worth USD 3.9 Billion by 2030 at 8.9% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Blood Group Typing Market Trends and Insights by Technique (Assay-Based Techniques, Other), by Test Type (Antibody Screening, HLA Typing, Other), by Product and Service (Consumables, Instruments, Services), by End-User (Hospitals, Other), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Blood Group Typing Market Information By Technique, Test Type, Product and Service, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market will reach USD 3.9 Billion by 2030, at 8.9% CAGR.

Blood Group Typing Market Synopsis

Blood group typing is based on the presence or absence of antibodies and biologically predetermined antigenic substances on the surface of red blood cells. The primary causes driving the blood group typing sector are a rise in prenatal testing demand, increased traffic accidents, exigencies, trauma cases needing blood transfusions, and an enhanced blood donation. Blood group typing is necessary for blood donations and transfusions to be performed properly. Additionally, it is used to check for the presence of a chemical called the Rh factor on the surface of red blood cells. Due to the increased number of blood transfusions and auto accidents, there is a high demand for blood typing products on the market.

A laboratory-based blood group typing method is used to determine a person's blood type. It is divided into four categories, A, B, C, AB, and type O, according to the ABO classification. Before treatments like blood donation and transfusion, these examinations are essential. Numerous incidents prove that not all blood types are compatible; hence pre-transfusion blood group typing is necessary to check for antigens, antibodies, and blood compatibility between the donor and receiver. Blood testing is extremely important to prevent infant hemolytic anemia during pregnancy (HDN).

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 3.9 Billion CAGR 8.9% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Types, Application, Samples and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The demand for injectable drugs is increasing rapidly, as it is proven to be a better alternative to oral drugs The rapid technological advancements in syringe and needle drug delivery systems.

Blood Group Typing Market Competitive Landscape:

The renowned contenders in the blood group typing market are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Quotient Ltd.

Novacyt Group

Bag Healthcare GmbH

Rapid Labs

Grifols International S. A.

Beckman Coulter

Immucor Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

AXO Science

Agena Biosciences Inc.

Day Medical SA

Merck KGaA

Blood Group Typing Market U.S.P. Covered:



Market Drivers:

Antibody testing and cross-matching are required for blood transfusions to ensure that the blood groups of the donor and recipient are compatible. The focus of market players is the introduction of novel test types based on cutting-edge methodologies that deliver results in shorter turnaround times, with higher effectiveness and precision in cross-match tests and antibody screening. Because of this, the development of automated systems and cutting-edge molecular blood group typing procedures has significantly increased the use of blood testing devices, creating a sizable window of opportunity for market expansion.

The significance of blood donation has been emphasized by various for-profit and non-profit organizations, domestic institutions, regional and national governments, and other entities. Additionally, these groups promote voluntary blood donations in many regions while raising public awareness. Worldwide demand for blood transfusions is rising due to increased accident frequency and cancer patients.

Market Restraints:

The global rate of voluntary blood donations has drastically decreased as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak among the general population. Due to social distance norms and the cancellation of blood drives, donor centers in many industrialized and developing nations have seen a decline in blood donations. Additionally, sufficient blood flow is important for the general public, accident victims, and people with long-term illnesses like cancer. One of them is a shortage of funding for the infrastructure of healthcare in developing nations for blood group typing operations. Other significant barriers to the deployment of blood group typing tests and tools in these nations include a lack of knowledge on the safety of blood transfusions and a shortage of qualified experts.

COVID 19 Analysis

The global COVID-19 epidemic has presented the blood group typing market with hitherto unheard-of challenges for growth in 2020. The market expansion during this time is explained by the rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, a variety of hematological disorders, and an increase in the need for blood transfusions due to traffic accidents. The growing need for blood transfusions, an increase in the number of volunteer blood donors, and increased use of blood typing testing are all factors that will benefit the market.

Blood Group Typing Market Segmentation

By Technique

It has been segmented into PCR-based and microarray techniques, assay-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing, and others. Assay-Based Techniques to command the total market segment in the forecast period.

By Test Type

It has been segmented into antibody screening, HLA typing, ABO blood tests, cross-matching tests, and antigen typing. Antibody Screening to control the global market segment in the forecast period.

By Product And Service

It has been segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. Consumables to lead the overall market segment in the forecast period.

By End-User

The market has been segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and blood banks. Hospitals to guide the global market segment in the forecast period.

Blood Group Typing Market Regional Insights

Due to its highly developed healthcare system, rising incidence of chronic diseases, rising number of organ transplants, rising number of blood donations, and availability of various payment plans for various surgeries, the Americas are predicted to lead the global blood group typing market. The blood group typing market is predicted to grow to be the second largest in the world after Asia. This, together with an organized regulatory framework, has played a major role in North America's market share domination in blood group typing. Because of the region's high adoption of modern blood type technologies, expanding pre-transfusion test demand, and growing awareness of blood safety, the European market is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to its consistently growing economies, increasing illness prevalence increased blood donation awareness, and rising government financing for the healthcare industry, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the market's quickest growth. Due to its well-established healthcare industry and expanding government efforts, the Middle East is anticipated to hold most of the market in this area. It is anticipated that key companies will invest more in the Asia-Pacific emerging market during the projected period, fueling demand for blood typing tests there.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

