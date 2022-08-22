The Web 3.0 Market is expected to be worth USD 81.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.7%: Emergen Investigations

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 3.2 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 43.7%, Market Trends – Rising demand from Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sector

Rapid advancements in blockchain technologies and shift in data ownership towards users are some key key factors expected to drive market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research, the global Web 3.0 market is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion in 2021, with a revenue CAGR of 43.7% during the forecast period. The emergence of 5G and 6G networks, as well as blockchain technologies and the launch of new Web 3.0 dApps and Web3 wallets, is expected to be a major factor driving market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) power Web 3.0, allowing computers to analyse large amounts of data and aid in the distribution of content based on a user's specific needs. Web 3.0 apps are built on decentralised networks comprised of several peer-to-peer servers, blockchains, or a hybrid of the two, in which developers are rewarded for providing high-quality services, resulting in a stable and secure decentralised network.

The study on the Global Web 3.0 Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Web 3.0 market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Web 3.0 industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Web 3.0 industry.

Leading Companies of the Web 3.0 Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Web3 Foundation, Helium, Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd., Decentraland, Binance, Alchemy Insights, Inc., Crypto.com, Coinbase, Ripple, and Highstreet

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Cryptocurrency segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Web 3.0 is the latest version of public blockchains, which is a record-keeping system for cryptocurrency transactions. Web 3.0 protocols rely majorly on cryptocurrencies. Users can also avail monetary incentives, rewards, and points for helping to create, govern, contribute, or improve any projects.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to consistently high demand for Web 3.0 systems from various end-use sectors such as BSFI, e-Commerce and retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others.

On 17 December 2021, Government of Telangana, India, CoinSwitch Kuber, and Lumos Labs announced launch of India Blockchain accelerator to support blockchain entrepreneurs. As part of the accelerator, selected blockchain entrepreneurs will be able to secure government accreditation, go-to-market support, grant support, and mentorship. Selected participants will also get an opportunity to raise pre-seed and seed investments of USD 700,000 or more from investment partners Lightspeed and WoodstockFund.

Artificial Intelligence segment revenue is expected to register a rapid rate during the forecast period. Web 3.0 machines can read and decipher data, and creation of intelligent machines will certainly offer numerous benefits and advantages in future. Web 2.0 has similar capabilities, but is primarily human-based, which allows corrupt behaviors such as rigged ratings, biased reviews, and others. Moreover, Al distinguishes between genuine and fake, which is a major advantage for various reasons.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Web 3.0 market on the basis of type, blockchain type, organization size, application, vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Ubiquity

Semantic Web

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3D Graphics

Others

Blockchain Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Public

Private

Consortium

Hybrid

Others

Organization Size (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cryptocurrency

Conversational Al

Data and Transaction Storage

Payments

Smart Contract

Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

BFSI

E-commerce & Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

IT & Telecom

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of Web 3.0 Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Web 3.0 market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Web 3.0 market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Web 3.0 market

