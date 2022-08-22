India Textile Recycling Market 2022: Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth and Forecast 2027

India Textile Recycling Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Textile Recycling Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the india textile recycling market size reached US$ 296.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 365.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2022-2027.

Textile recycling refers to the process of reprocessing and reusing scraps, old clothing, fibrous waste materials, etc. Discarded pieces of fabrics are gathered from different sources and then sorted and processed depending upon their composition, condition, and resale value. Textile recycling offers several economic and environmental benefits in reducing land and water pollution, limiting the use of chemical dyes, optimal energy and water consumption, controlling dependence on virgin fibers, etc. As a result, it finds extensive applications across diverse industries, such as apparel, automotive, construction, mining, etc.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-textile-recycling-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising environmental concerns towards greenhouse gas emissions during the manufacturing of polyester and synthetic fabrics are augmenting the India textile recycling market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for recycled textiles to reduce waste incineration, depletion of raw materials, heavy industrial discharges from textile mills, etc., is also creating a positive outlook for the regional market. Furthermore, several companies and non-government organizations (NGOs) are promoting textile recycling in the country by undertaking numerous initiatives. Some of these include the installation of cloth collection bins throughout public places and door-to-door pickup of old clothes. Moreover, the development of eco-clothes created from recycled textiles, plastics, and other organic raw materials is anticipated to stimulate the market for textile recycling in India over the coming years.

India Textile Recycling Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of product type, textile waste, distribution channel, end use, region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Cotton Recycling

Wool Recycling

Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling

Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling

Others

Breakup by Textile Waste:

Pre-consumer Textile

Post-consumer Textile

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Channel

Retail & Departmental Stores

Breakup by End Use:

Apparel

Industrial

Home Furnishings

Non-woven

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3AgNt1A

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

United States Textile Recycling Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

Europe Diaper Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

United States Cigarette Lighter Market Report: https://bit.ly/3hHBvqh

Latin America Cigarette Lighter Market Report: https://bit.ly/3z2FnIq

United States Adult Diaper Market Report: https://bit.ly/3iAKABQ

India Adult Diaper Market Report: https://bit.ly/3AqsfO0

Baby Nail Trimmer Market Report: https://bit.ly/37vtTS3

Europe School Stationery Supplies Market Report: https://bit.ly/37syd4B

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.