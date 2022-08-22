Foreign Investment Review Board Approves Zijin Investment in Xanadu

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd ((ASX: XAM, TSX:XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) is pleased to announce that Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (Zijin) has advised Xanadu that on 11 August 2022, the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) issued a no objection notification for the acquisition of Xanadu shares by Zijin, through its wholly owned subsidiary Jinping (Singapore) Mining Pte. Ltd., sufficient to complete its investment in Xanadu, as announced on 19 April 2022.1



This clears one of the three approvals required to progress the strategic partnership between Xanadu and Zijin, which will fund Xanadu to progress the Company's flagship Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project (Kharmagtai) through its next phase of project evaluation and decision on future development. These approvals include:

FIRB approval in Australia

Regulatory approvals in Peoples' Republic of China (PRC) 2

Xanadu shareholder approval



The strategic partnership includes three phases of investment. The first phase (Phase 1 Placement) was completed on 27 April 2022, raising A$5.56 million via a subscription by Zijin to 139 million fully paid ordinary shares in Xanadu at A$0.04 per share to provide Zijin with a 9.9% shareholding in the Company.

The two subsequent phases (which remain subject to further negotiation, entry into formal documentation and the remaining approvals above) include a second placement of ordinary shares at A$0.04 per share to increase Zijin's total shareholding in the Company to 19.99% (Phase 2 Placement) and the creation of a 50/50 Joint Venture in Khuiten Metals Pte. Ltd., the entity currently 100% owned by Xanadu that holds a 76.5% effective interest in Kharmagtai (Phase 3 JV), for a cash investment of US$35 million.

Xanadu's Executive Chairman & Managing Director, Colin Moorhead, said, "FIRB approval is an important step in finalising our agreement with Zijin, confirming the Australian Government's approval of the transaction. This brings us one step closer to the funding we need to develop Kharmagtai to a decision to construct and continue to realise its potential."

All dollar amounts are in Australian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

1 ASX/TSX Announcement 19 April 2022 – Strategic Partnership with Zijin Mining Group

2 Approvals may include Ministry of Commerce, National Development and Reform Commission, and State Administration of Foreign Exchange



