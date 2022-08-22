E3 Lithium Presenting Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E3 LITHIUM LTD. ETL OW EEMMF, Alberta's leading lithium developer and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology innovator, invites investors to join Raymond Chow, Chief Financial Officer, as he presents live at



VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23, 2022

TIME: 9:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

Available for 1x1 meetings:

August 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. to 9 a.m. MST)

August 25, 2022, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. MST)

Recent Company Highlights

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with total of 24.3 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3's Pre-liminary Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

